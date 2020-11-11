Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global healthcare cold chain logistic services market reached levels worth USD 12.3 Billion in 2019. The market is further expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Healthcare cold chain logistics refer to the system employed for the protection of heat-liable biological preparations from deterioration by providing a temperature-controlled environment during storage and transportation. It helps in maintaining the integrity, efficacy, and shelf life of products such as vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials, including drugs, blood samples, and tissue samples. Cold chain packaging and transportation are primarily done by using dry ice, liquid nitrogen, and gel packs. These temperature regulated materials can be efficiently used for the storage of products at subzero temperatures.

Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

The rising technological advancements within the healthcare sector have escalated the usage of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and clinical trial materials, which require healthcare cold chain logistics. In addition to this, the introduction of automation in the industry has reduced the scope of human handling errors in the cold chain logistics system, which in turn is inducing the growth of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Product:

Vaccines

Clinical trials

Biopharmaceuticals

Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia -pacific

Rest of the world

