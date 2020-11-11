Global Instant Coffee Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the global instant coffee market report by IMARC Group, the market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 15.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025. Instant or soluble coffee refers to a beverage derived from dried coffee extracts that enables the consumers to prepare coffee quickly by just adding water to it. It is available in granulated, concentrated liquid and powered form in sachets or glass jars. Instant coffee has lower caffeine content than brewed coffee, however, it contains a high amount of antioxidants. The consumption of instant coffee offers similar health benefits to brewed coffee, such as enhancing brain function, boosting metabolism, improving liver and mental health, etc.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Nestle (OTCMKTS: NSRGY), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Matthew Algie & Company Ltd., Kraft Foods Inc., Tata Global Beverages (NSE: TATACONSUM), Strauss Group Ltd., Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

In recent years, the instant coffee manufacturers have introduced organic coffee as well as several new flavours. Along with this, they are using advanced technologies for producing higher quality coffee, thereby, boosting the demand for instant coffee globally. Additionally, as instant coffee accords convenience to the consumers to prepare coffee in less time, it has catalysed the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, single-serve packaging formats are rapidly gaining popularity due to increasing focus on convenience and health-consciousness. This is anticipated to provide a positive impact to the market growth. Some of the other factors fuelling the global instant coffee market include rising urbanisation, premiumisation, affordability and longer shelf life. However, the usage of acrylamide in instant coffee has been associated with a number of adverse health effects which, in turn, is hampering the global instant coffee market.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Instant Coffee Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Packaging

1. Jar

2. Pouch

3. Sachet

4. Others

Market Breakup by Coffee Type

1. Spray Dried

2. Freeze Dried

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Business-To-Business

2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3. Independent Retailers

4. Departmental Stores

5. Online

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Europe

2. Asia-Pacific

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

