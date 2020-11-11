Antibody Analysis Market Revenue to Rise Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption During COVID-19 Crisis

Antibodies are a major part of growing biologics drug market. An antibody binds with particular antigen with similar binding regions and performs therapeutic action. Antibody therapeutics are most common in oncological, immunological and infectious disorders. Antibody analysis is important to determine the specificity and potential side effects involved in the pathology of the disease. Antibody analysis in life science research is done to study the causes of disease and its biological process with thorough investigation and experimentation. Antibody analysis is done during the development and manufacturing process in biopharmaceuticals to monitor the safety and stability of the final drug product. According to the Journal of Biomedical Science, till December 2019 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved 79 therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

Leading biopharmaceutical companies are focused on the development of coronavirus cure amid pandemic delaying research and development process of other drug candidates in antibody analysis market. Covid-19 has led to lockdown in several countries disrupting supply chain activities of antibody analysis market. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate tend to slower antibody analysis market growth.

Antibody Analysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of various types of chronic disorders are expected to drive the growth of antibody analysis market. Government investment from an organization such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), towards drug development is propelling antibody analysis market growth. Increasing collaborative research and development activities among leading biopharmaceutical innovative players is expected to fuel the growth antibody analysis market. For instance, in July 2020 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Twist Bioscience, announced a collaboration to discover, validate and optimize new antibody drug candidates in therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology and rare diseases. Advancement of technology boosts demand for antibody analysis market. Higher set up cost associated with antibody analysis hinders the market growth. Stringent regulatory requirements for drug development challenges antibody analysis market growth.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32002

Antibody Analysis Market: Segmentation

Based on the antibody type, the global antibody analysis market can be segmented as:

Polyclonal antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies

Based on the technique, the global antibody analysis market is segmented as:

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Western blotting

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Immunoprecipitation

Others

Based on indication, the global antibody analysis market is segmented as:

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Others

Based on the end-users, the global antibody analysis market is segmented as:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organisations

Academic Research Institutes

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Request for Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32002

Antibody Analysis Market: Overview

Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to hold a major revenue share of antibody analysis market during the forecast period. Western blotting is the most common technique with increasing proteomics and genomics research in antibody analysis market. Oncology and infectious disorders are creating significant demand with a high prevalence rate for antibody analysis market. Whereas, biopharmaceutical companies segment is the largest end-user for antibody analysis market with increasing research and development activities.

Antibody Analysis Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America will continue to dominate the antibody analysis market in the coming decade with a high rate of approvals and commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs. The high rate of prevalence of chronic disorders increases the demand for antibody analysis market in North America. Europe is the second leading region in the antibody analysis market with increased investments towards research and development activities. Asia-pacific is lucrative with a higher growth rate in the antibody analysis market during the forecast period with a large patient population in the region and improving healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa are expected to observe the least growth in antibody analysis market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region.

Antibody Analysis Market: Key Market Participants

Major players in antibody analysis market are Abcam Plc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lily and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck & Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signalling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Danaher Corporation, and others.

The research report on antibody analysis market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on antibody analysis market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as antibody type, technique, indication, end-user and region.

You can access Full report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32002

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com