Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The glue-laminated timber market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Glue-laminated timber is a structural lumber product which is used for both residential and commercial projects. It is made by bonding thin layers of timber together with superior wood adhesives. The laminating process eliminates the natural variations in the performance of solid timber, thereby resulting in consistent performance. Owing to this, glue-laminated timber has rapidly gained prominence as a green building solution in the recent years.

Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Drivers/Constraints:

The growing preference for wood-based construction materials due to their advantages including high thermal performance, chemical resistance, durability, lightweight, etc. are expected to influence the growth of the global glue-laminated timber market.

The governing authorities across various nations are encouraging the use of wood-based products due to growing sustainability concerns. This, in turn, is catalysing the demand for glue-laminated timber.

As glue-laminated timber offers design flexibility, cost-effectiveness and ease of construction, it is extensively being used in applications ranging from flat, large roof systems to complex arches. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market across the globe.

Poor acoustic performance, high maintenance costs, rise in the price of raw materials and transportation costs are some of the factors that can hamper the demand for glue-laminated timber.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Structural Wood Systems

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Gaishorn Gmbh

Fforest Timber Engineering Ltd.

Boise Cascade

EcoCurves



