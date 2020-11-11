Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Rapid influenza diagnostics are rapid immunoassays to detect influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory samples. The influenza virus is a fatal respiratory pathogen that causes respiratory disorders, flu-like symptoms, fatigue and cough. The influenza virus is of 4 types Influenza A, B, C and D, out of which influenza A and B cause seasonal epidemic infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 3-5 million were infected by influenza and over 2.9 million to 6.5 million deaths reported, globally. Rapid influenza diagnostics bears edge over other immunoassays by providing rapid results and faster diagnosis. The global rapid influenza diagnostics market is poised to grow lucratively with the rising prevalence of influenza infections, active R&D investments for novel rapid influenza diagnostics development and high demand for faster diagnosis. Coronavirus has propelled the global market of rapid influenza diagnostics. Since the coronavirus and influenza belong to the same class of respiratory virus and with similar symptoms, this has pushed the use of rapid influenza diagnostics applicable for massive scale to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global rapid influenza diagnostics market is driven by its massive usage because of its faster diagnostics and simple use. The active research funding, advancing global healthcare infrastructure, active investme­­­nts to develop novel rapid influenza diagnostics and increasing awareness are altogether bolstering the market. However, the global rapid influenza diagnostics market is constrained by its drawbacks of false-negative due to its low to moderate sensitivity and stringent regulatory policies. Although the global rapid influenza diagnostics market growth is promising due to its prevalent use in point-of-care settings. The active R&D and investments into healthcare. Also, the massive demand, the recent emergence of coronavirus pandemic and the pipeline diagnostic technologies are expected to fuel the rapid influenza diagnostics market growth.

Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global rapid influenza diagnostics market is segmented into product, patient, end-user and region.

By product, the global rapid influenza diagnostics market is further segmented into

Influenza A

Influenza B

By patient, the global rapid influenza diagnostics market is further segmented into

Paediatrics and Geriatrics

Adults

By end-user, the global rapid influenza diagnostics market is further segmented into

Hospitals

Diagnostic labs and clinics

Others

Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market: Overview

The global rapid influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow at lucrative rate due to the rising prevalence of influenza, advanced features of rapid influenza diagnostics with faster diagnosis and easy usage, and advancing research and healthcare. By product, Influenza A dominates the product segments due to its high prevalence and increasing cases of infections. By patient, paediatrics and geriatrics rule the segment due to the high prevalence of influenza in them and need of hospitalization. By end-user, hospitals dominate the segment due to the availability of advanced diagnostics, the rapid need for hospitalization and experienced medical staff and advanced services.

Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

North America leads global rapid influenza diagnostics market with its high prevalence of influenza, advanced healthcare infrastructure, massive hospitalization rate, and government funding support and increasing awareness. Europe holds the second largest global rapid influenza diagnostics market, is driven by the key players, disease awareness, innovative technologies, reimbursements, suitable pricing and highly developed clinical pipeline. Asia-Pacific rapid influenza diagnostics market is emerging and is growing with the fastest rate due to high prevalence of avian influenza A, demanding for instant testing to curb the infection spread, increasing awareness, advancing R&D and healthcare. Latin America rapid influenza diagnostics market is growing moderately with improving healthcare and research infrastructure to control the high burden of influenza infection. The Middle East & Africa rapid influenza diagnostics market is stagnant due to the under-developed research and healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market: Key Players

The key players of global rapid influenza diagnostics market include DiaSorin, SA Scientific Ltd., Coris Bioconcep, BD life sciences and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

