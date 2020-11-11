Global Next-Generation N95 Mask Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2020 to 2030

Next-generation N95 mask is the N95 mask loaded with advanced technologies and features to support the hassle-free breathing, advanced protection from virus, bacterial and pollution. Coronavirus pandemic has jolted the entire world, and since there is no cure available for the disease, prevention is the best cure at the moment. Masks have become a mandatory and necessary element of daily life and safety from the cough droplets. According to World Health Organization (WHO), over 29.2 million are affected by coronavirus, globally and also stated that 9 out of 10 people breathe polluted air. The next generation N95 mask bears edge over the conventional N95 mask with zero breathing obstruction, improved protection from virus and bacteria with real-time UV-C sterilization, comfortable and medical-grade silicone material, memory foam to support complete sealing of nose and mouth area, and no fogging of spectacles. Next-generation N95 mask has the features of the advanced and replaceable filter and these masks are washable, also they are equipped with Bluetooth and microphone. The global next-generation N95 mask market is anticipated to grow lucratively with the increasing prevalence of viral infections, high demand for safer, effective and advanced protection. Coronavirus pandemic has shaped the global next-generation N95 mask market by pushing it to elevate itself further with improved and innovative technologies of mask for better protection from the virus.

Next Generation N95 Mask Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global next-generation N95 mask market is driven by the massive spread of the virus infection creating a huge demand of safer and effective protective mask. The advanced features and innovative technologies of next-generation N95 mask offer advanced protection from virus, bacteria and pollution, along with no obstruction in breathing, skin-friendly, reusability and washable medical-grade silicone. There are several advanced technology in-built within the next-generation N95 mask including the in-built UV-C real-time sterilization, Bluetooth and microphone coupled with an App to be operated from smartphone. The key manufacturers of next-generation N95 mask are dwelling to develop novel technologies for better protection and hassle-free breathing experience. However, the growth of the global next-generation N95 mask market is constrained by its high expense and availability. Although, the overall growth of next-generation N95 mask market is promising with the rising awareness, high demand and global shipping of next-generation N95 mask.

Next Generation N95 Mask Market: Segmentation

The global next-generation N95 mask market is segmented into technology, distribution channel and regions.

By technology, the global next-generation N95 mask market is further segmented into

In-Built UV-C Sterilization

Advanced and Botanical Filter

In-Built Bluetooth and Microphone

Memory Nose Foam

By distribution channels, the global next-generation N95 mask market is further segmented into

Retailers

Online Retailer

Next Generation N95 Mask Market: Overview

The global next-generation N95 mask market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate due to the threat of the viral pandemic, high demand for advanced protection and hassle-free breathing. By technology, the in-built UV-C sterilization leads the segments with its high expenditure. By distribution channel, online retailers rule the segment with the global shipment of next-generation N95 mask, attractive discounts and personalization features.

Next Generation N95 Mask Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest global next-generation N95 mask market, with the high burden viral infections, public awareness and availability of the next generation N95 mask. Europe holds the second largest global next-generation N95 mask due to the outbreak of the virus. Asia-Pacific next-generation N95 mask is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing spread of the virus and the massive population pool. Latin America next-generation N95 mask to grow gradually due to the lack of awareness and low availability of the next-generation N95 mask. The Middle East & Africa next-generation N95 mask is least lucrative due to the lack of knowledge and disposable income.

Next Generation N95 Mask Market: Key Players

The key players of global next-generation N95 mask include AusAir, Measure Inc., Airinum, Donut Labs and Next Gen Mask.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

