North America to bank on Extensive research in the Newborn Metabolic Screening market from 2020 to 2030

Newborn metabolic screening is the screening or diagnosis of newborns performed after birth to detect any potential serious disorder such as cystic fibrosis, sickle-cell anaemia, phenylketonuria (PKU), congenital hypothyroidism, hearing loss and many more. According to World Population Meter, over 2.5 million infants died in 2015 for not receiving screening and medical-care. Newborn metabolic screening includes a series of test including dry blood spot tests, congenital cardiac diseases, hearing screening and others. Newborn metabolic screening helps in early diagnosis of serious disorders and can be beneficial to treat the infant or reverse the prognosis, decrease mortality and morbidity. The global newborn metabolic screening market is poised to grow lucratively and is driven by the rising awareness of newborn metabolic screening, government support, increasing demand of newborn metabolic screening, advancing and novel screening technologies and convenience to screen plethora of disorders. Coronavirus has emerged as a threat to the newborns and thus pushed the parent towards newborn metabolic screening to check for any potential risk if the coronavirus infection to infants. In this way, coronavirus has propelled the global newborn metabolic screening market wherein the newborn metabolic screening is mandatory.

Newborn Metabolic Screening Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global newborn metabolic screening market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neonatal disorders, rising awareness leading to the high demand of newborn metabolic screening, supportive government policies and programmes, increased R&D investments and re-reimbursements. The R&D units of key players are working with the prime focus to develop novel newborn metabolic screening with innovative technologies. However, the global newborn metabolic screening market is constrained by the strict regulations, unavailability of advanced technology and instruments and delay in hospitalization in developing nations. Although the overall growth of the global newborn metabolic screening market is expected to elevate further by the investment of private sectors in developing nations having large population pool and high birth rates. The advancing diagnostics and technologies driven by active research are expected to push the market towards further growth. The digital microfluidics technology, genetic disorder screening and next-generation sequencing are expected to create new opportunities in the newborn metabolic screening market.

Newborn Metabolic Screening Market: Segmentation

The global newborn metabolic screening market is segmented into test type, instrument, assay kit, end-user and region.

By test type, the global newborn metabolic screening market is further segmented into

Dry blood spot test

Hearing screening

Urine test

Congenital heart diagnostics

By Instrument, the global newborn metabolic screening market is further segmented into

Mass Spectrometer

Pulse Oximeter

Ultrasound

Hearing Screening Devices

Retinoscope

Laparoscope

By Assay kit, the global newborn metabolic screening market is further segmented into

Immunoassay Kits

DNA Assay Kits

Enzymatic Assay Kits

By end-user, the global newborn metabolic screening market is further segmented into

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Newborn Metabolic Screening Market: Overview

The global newborn metabolic screening market is expected to grow lucratively with the rising prevalence of neonatal disorders, increasing awareness and advancing R&D and diagnostic. By test type, dry blood spot test rules the segment with the high usage in the newborn metabolic disorder diagnosis, and it covers a wide range of disorders such as lymphoma, leukaemia and others. By instruments, mass spectrometer dominates the instrument segment with its increasing usage in advanced diagnostics in a single procedure. By assay kits, immunoassay kits dominate the segment as being the primary screening test and high demand. By end-user, hospitals and diagnostic centres dominate the segments with their advanced facilities and experienced medical staff.

Newborn Metabolic Screening Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global newborn metabolic screening market with the massive scale of mandatory newborn screening, increasing newborn congenital disorders, maternal age and others. The advanced R&D and healthcare expenditure, rising awareness and key players also propelled the market in this region. Europe holds the second largest global newborn metabolic screening market with significant growth in the primary contingent screening test. Asia-Pacific newborn metabolic screening market is emerging and is driven by the supportive healthcare programmes and policies, progressing healthcare infrastructure and research, rising awareness, large population pool and high birth rates. Latin America newborn metabolic screening market is growing moderately with its progressing healthcare. The Middle East and Africa newborn metabolic screening market are growing with noticeable rate, driven by the collaboration of companies and labs for testing, and to offer advanced services and products.

Newborn Metabolic Screening Market: Key Players

The key players of the global newborn metabolic screening market include GE Healthcare systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Trivitron Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Natus Medical, Agilent Technologies and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

