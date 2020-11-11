Europe to be Led by techno-Commercial Innovations in Laser Diffraction Equipment market from 2020 to 2030

Laser diffraction is a widely used technique for sizing of particles from hundreds of nanometer up to several millimeter. Laser diffraction measures the size of particle by the angular variation in the intensity of the light scattered as the laser beam passes through the particle. Small particle scatter light at large angle as compared to large particle which scatter light at relatively small angles. Laser diffraction equipment analyzes the scattering data and then calculates the size of particles using the light scattering theory. The equipment consists of laser, detector and mean for sample to pass through a laser beam. Laser diffraction equipment can measure wide range of particles in number of samples in less duration, provides rapid and repeatable results and is a well-established technique. Laser diffraction equipment has wide range of application in the industries such as food industry, chemical industry, building industry and pharmaceutical industry.

With development in the nanotechnology in various industries the global laser diffraction equipment market is expected to register a positive growth during the forecast period. Many semiconductors are manufactured using nanotechnology, also nanosensors are being used in building industries to detect cracks and cement corrosion which are the factors that can propel the growth of the global laser diffraction equipment market through 2024. Additionally, rise in funding and grants for research in industries, emphasis of quality control regulation by pharmaceuticals, less time for analysis, quicker, better results, higher sample throughput and advancement in technology are the factors responsible for driving the growth of the global laser diffraction equipment market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of the equipment, lack of customer awareness, relatively high import duties on the product are the major restraints that can hamper the growth of the global laser diffraction equipment market during the forecast period that is through 2024.

Based on the dispersion type, the global laser diffraction equipment market is divided into following

Wet particle analysis

Dry particle analysis

Spray particle analysis

Based on the size of particle, the global laser diffraction equipment market is divided into following

0.01µm to 3500µm

0.1µm to 2500µm

0.1µm to 2000µm

Others

Based on the type of industry, the global laser diffraction equipment market is divided into following

Healthcare

Mining, Minerals and Cement

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petroleum

Others

On the basis of the dispersion type the global laser diffraction equipment market is segmented into wet particle analysis, dry particle analysis and spray particle analysis. On the basis of the size of particles the global laser diffraction equipment market is segmented into 0.01µm to 3500µm, 0.1µm to 2500µm, 0.1µm to 2000µm and others. On the basis of type of industry the global laser diffraction equipment market is segmented into healthcare, mining, minerals and cement, food and beverages, chemical and petroleum and others. Healthcare segment is expected to register a higher growth rate in the global market due to increased funding in research and high emphasis on quality of the healthcare products.

On the basis of geography, the global laser diffraction equipment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating region in the global market in terms of value and volume followed by Europe. North America is expected to continue the lead in the global laser diffraction equipment market owing to increase in government aids, higher investment towards nanotechnology, rise in customer awareness etc. Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate in the global market due to increase in quality of the products, gradual shift of technology, R and D and manufacturing activities from developed economies to developing economies etc.

Some of the key players operating the global laser diffraction equipment market are Malvern Instruments Ltd, HORIBA, Ltd, Fritsch GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Micrometrics Instrument Corporation, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Sympatc GmbH among others worldwide. To maintain a significant position in the global laser diffraction equipment market some of the major players are operating strategies like investment in R and D sector to broaden their product portfolios. The players are looking forward to provide a cost effective, innovative and functionally improved product to maintain and improve the growth prospect of their respective companies.

