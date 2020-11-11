North America to Set the Expectations for Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market High between 2020 and 2030

Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor is a medical device used to measure the amount of oxygen that diffuses through the epidermis layer of the skin to the capillaries. The process is a noninvasive and local measurement of oxygen levels. Transcutaneous oxygen monitor provides instant information about the ability of the body to deliver oxygen to the tissues. The transcutaneous oxygen depends on the oxygen uptake of the body. Any irregular oxygen transport ability of the body is measured immediately as the skin is ranked much lower in oxygenation priority of the body.

The transcutaneous oxygen monitor comprises a platinum and silver electrode covered with a hydrophobic oxygen-permeable membrane; it consists of chamber consisting of phosphate buffer and potassium chloride inside the electrode. A heating element is placed inside the silver anode. Other parts include transcutaneous oxygen channel, which is connected to an alarm system that can be set, a temperature display system and a heating system.

The electrodes heat the underlying tissue of the akin creating local hyperemia, which increases the blood perfusion levels, which in turns increases the oxygen pressure. The heat dissolves the lipid structure of keratinized cells present in the epidermal layer thus making the skin permeable to gas diffusion.

The transcutaneous oxygen sensor is placed on the site and is heated until the temperature reaches 44°C. The site for measuring oxygen levels are changed after every four hours to avoid tissue damage and burns specifically in neonatal care. The electrodes of the transcutaneous oxygen monitor should be calibrated after every eight hours. The data obtained should be well documented with the optimal range of oxygen levels for every patient for prospects, the optimum range of transcutaneous oxygen levels for premature infants is between 55 to 75 mm Hg.

The risk associated with transcutaneous oxygen monitors are, false positive or a false negative reading, which could be because of improper calibration of the electrodes. Another risk factor could be tissue injury at the measuring site. Transcutaneous oxygen monitors were originally designed for neonatal use, but over a period they have been used routinely in several clinical areas like the determination of peripheral vascular oxygenation, determination of the optimum level of amputation, evaluation of revascularization procedures and for selection of candidates for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The transcutaneous oxygen monitor market can be segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region.

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by product type:

Adult wound healing

Neonatal care

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by application:

Wound healing

Blood gas monitoring

Measurement of amputation level

Diabetes

Diagnostics in vascular ischemia

Plastic surgery

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

By regional presence, global transcutaneous oxygen monitor market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The region of North America leads the market for transcutaneous oxygen monitor globally mainly due to the presence of improved healthcare facilities, increasing population and increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases. The North America market is closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region of Asia Pacific is observed to be an emerging market for transcutaneous oxygen monitor market because of increasing healthcare expenditure, increased the involvement of local players.

The leading players in the transcutaneous oxygen monitor market are

Radiometer Medical ApS

ELCAT

SenTec AG

Perimed AB

Humares GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

