The Brain Forceps Market to Get Swayed by Europe between 2020 and 2030

The forceps were first designed and used by Chamberlin in sixteenth century England. These instruments consist of two crossing branches which comprise of a blade, shank, lock, handle, cephalic curve, and pelvic curve. There are different types of forceps for the different type of application.

Forceps are used in several types of medical procedures. Brain Forceps are instruments which act as tweezers. They are used to grab or remove tissue from the brain and surrounding area. Brain forceps have a single shaft. Brain forceps can be used as clamps during brain surgery.

Brain forceps come under precession surgical instruments category. The material used for manufacturing brain forceps are non-magnetic, non-corrosive material so that it does not hinder with the functioning of other essential medical instrument during surgery. Brain forceps are commonly made of stainless steel and titanium. The bipolar brain forceps are the most frequent instrument used by neurosurgeons. The grip of bipolar forceps is designed to be well balanced during surgery.

Brain Forceps come in different shapes and sizes depending on their application; they are provided with a definite area to hold and control the opening and closer of the tips. The bipolar brain forceps are used by neurosurgeons and are equipped with a suction and a dissector; they act as multifunctional left and right hand of a neurosurgeon. These brain forceps are available in irrigating and non-irrigating, stainless steel, titanium, bayoneted, insulated or non-insulated and disposable. These brain forceps are connected to a high-frequency coagulation generator. The current and flow are measured in real time. The irrigation system attached to these brain forceps allows to control the drop size and flow rate and reducing the temperature at the point of coagulation during brain surgery.

The brain forceps are used to dissect separate membranes, arachnoid planes and remove tumor tissues. Brain forceps have two types of tips: sharp used for delicate coagulation and blunt for manipulation of tumors and coagulation of aneurysm wall. Adequate coagulation characters have led to its innovation and modification over the years. Adherence of tissue on the tips of the forceps may give rise to other problems and can sometimes damage the surrounding tissues. To overcome this issue in October 2006, a high-frequency bipolar coagulation system named Vesalius was developed and released in Japan.The major advantage with Vesalius is it can achieve coagulation without tissue adhesion at the tip by applying high-frequency energy. One more advantage of the system is that the forceps tips do not require any cleaning during neurosurgery. To decrease the effects of fatigue and physical tremors of the hand, use of adjustable T-shaped forearm support is recommended. This support by designed Prof. Yasargil.

The major drivers for the brain forceps market increase the incidence of neurological diseases and technological advancement. The major restraining factor for this market is the total cost of neurosurgical treatment and lack of skilled surgeons.

The global brain forceps market is segmented by product type, application and end-user:

Brain forceps market segmentation by product type:

Yasargil Tumor Forceps

Bipolar Forceps

Addison Hypophyseal Forceps

Brain forceps market segmentation by application:

Tumor grasping

Point Coagulation

Hypophysectomy

Brain forceps market segmentation by end-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Geographically the global brain forceps market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America region leads the brain forceps market globally largely because of increasing population, increasing the number of neurological surgeries and technological advancements. The North America market is closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region of Asia Pacific is an emerging market for brain forceps mainly because of increasing healthcare expenditure in the region and increasing demand.

The key players in global brain forceps market are Olympus, MEDTRONIC, B. Braun Medical Inc., Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., CONMED, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC and Tesco India Limited.

