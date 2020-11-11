North America to Carry the “Leaders’ Tag” in the Ophthalmic Lasers market from 2020 to 2030

Ophthalmic laser is medical device that uses a laser beam source to target the ophthalmic cells to treat ophthalmic disorders. The laser is a source of directional, monochromatic, coherent light that is precisely focused onto a minor spot. This ophthalmic laser source is a suitable tool for several therapeutic procedures and clinical diagnostic procedures. Ophthalmic Laser is used for various ophthalmic disorders procedures such as retinal photocoagulation, laser trabeculoplasty, laser iridotomy, posterior capsulotomy, and cataract surgery. Ophthalmic laser systems consist of a laser cavity, laser module, cooling system, and laser pump that is coupled to a slit-lamp biomicroscope. Other laser-energy delivery systems include intraocular probes, indirect ophthalmoscopes, and interfaces for operating microscopes. The laser used in the ophthalmic device depends on the disease condition. For instance, green laser is usually used for photocoagulation in diabetic retinopathy.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13579

Technology advancements such as in optical coherence tomography, increases the accuracy of ophthalmic laser surgeries. In addition, this optical coherence tomography helps in analyzing the progression of retinal diseases through quantitative data to assess retinal abnormalities. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders that includes ophthalmic disorders, growing initiatives for treatment of vision impairment, rising geriatric population with ophthalmic problems and increasing regulatory approvals for new products are some factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market. However, the high cost of ophthalmic laser therapies hampers the adoption among the end users and lack of skilled practitioners which are expected to restrain the growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market.

The ophthalmic lasers market has been segmented by product type, by application, by end user and by geography. In terms of products, the ophthalmic lasers has been categorized into photo-disruption lasers, photo-coagulation lasers, and selective laser trabeculoplasty. The selective laser trabeculoplasty product segment is expected dominate the global ophthalmic lasers market in terms of value during the forecast period. Application segments include glaucoma surgery, diabetic retinopathy, cataract surgery, and other ophthalmic diseases. Cataract surgery and diabetic retinopathy application segment are expected to dominate the market in terms of value through 2024. End user for ophthalmic laser has been categorized into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Hospital end user segment is the major market contributor for the global ophthalmic laser market owing to increase in the cataract surgery and glaucoma surgery.

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13579

Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share in the market in terms of revenue for ophthalmic lasers owing to extensive research and development activities and early adoption of new technologies in the region. Presence of developed healthcare organization and promising government initiatives in implementing ophthalmic lasers in ophthalmic disease management and presence of reimbursement would further propel the ophthalmic lasers market growth during 2016-2024. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market in the global ophthalmic lasers due to increased ophthalmic diseases surgeries and implementation of high healthcare concerns in the region. Moreover, rising geriatric population with ophthalmic disorders enhance the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to increase at rapid pace in upcoming years owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing patient awareness levels for ophthalmic laser treatment options. However, increasing number of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics in emerging economies such as China, and India are providing immense growth opportunities for the ophthalmic lasers market. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to have considerable potential for driving the market growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure and evolving medical structure.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13579

The major players operating in this market include

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Novartis AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Lumenis Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Limited

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com