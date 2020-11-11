Endpoint Security Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2027 | Avast Software Inc, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Cisco Systems, ESET

The endpoint security market is anticipated to observer a substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the cumulative deployment of different security solutions with rising security risks across numerous applications involving BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail. Numerous companies in the industry are spending on diverse technologies to advance capabilities, secure internet protocols, test software and analyze vulnerabilities. Rising endpoint attacks and breaches and higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks are some of the major factors driving the growth of the endpoint security market.

Some of the key players of Endpoint Security Market:

Avast Software Inc

AVG Technologies

Bitdefender

Cisco Systems Inc

ESET

F Secure Corporation

Fortinet Inc

McAfee Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc

The Global Endpoint Security Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Endpoint Security market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Endpoint Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Endpoint Security Market Size

2.2 Endpoint Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Endpoint Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Endpoint Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Endpoint Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Endpoint Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Endpoint Security Sales by Product

4.2 Global Endpoint Security Revenue by Product

4.3 Endpoint Security Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Endpoint Security Breakdown Data by End User

