IoT in Construction Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2027 | DroneDeploy, IOT Factory, Orange Business Services

The IoT in construction is rapidly gaining traction owing to the advent of the fourth industrial revolution. The internet of things in the construction industry enables real-time monitoring of equipment and site, data storage, and remote accessibility. The technological advancements in the field of IoT and emerging players in the industry are fueling the growth of the IoT in construction market. The North American region is likely to experience robust growth in the forecast period owing to rapid technology adoption and a large number of vendors in the region.

Some of the key players of IoT in Construction Market:

DroneDeploy, Inc.

IOT Factory

Orange Business Services

Pillar Technologies Inc.

Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sigfox

Triax Technologies, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Unearth Labs

The Global IoT in Construction Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT in Construction market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IoT in Construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT in Construction Market Size

2.2 IoT in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT in Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT in Construction Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT in Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT in Construction Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT in Construction Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT in Construction Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT in Construction Breakdown Data by End User

