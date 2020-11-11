Ethoxylates Market (2020 To 2025) SWOT Analysis Has Been Used To Understand The Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Market Overview:

The global Ethoxylates market was valued at USD 10.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.88 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Ethoxylates are compounds obtained from the ethoxylation reaction. The major type of compounds classified under ethoxylates are alcohols and fatty acids. The growing demand in household care, cleaning products is expected to drive market demand over the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Change in consumer habits

1.2 Growing demand for low rinse detergents

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low demand in developing countries

2.2 Environmental concerns regarding toxicity

Market Segmentation:

The global Ethoxylates Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Alcohol Ethoxylates

1.1.1 Natural Alcohol Ethoxylates

1.1.2 Synthetic Alcohol Ethoxylates

1.2 Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

1.3 Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

1.4 Methyl Ester Ethoxylates

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Agrochemicals

2.1.1 Insecticides

2.1.2 Fungicides

2.1.3 Herbicides

2.2 Pharmaceutical

2.3 Household & Personal Care

2.3.1 Personal Care

2.3.2 Institutional Cleaning

2.3.3 Laundry & Dishwashing Detergent

2.4 Oilfield Chemicals

2.4.1 Wetting & Foam Control Agents

2.4.2 Emulsifiers & Lubricants

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. DOW Chemical Company

3. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

4. Stepan Company

5. Huntsman

6. Sasol Limited

7. Clariant

8. India Glycols Limited

9. Solvay

10. Ineos Group Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

