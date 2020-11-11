Diesel Genset Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2025

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Diesel Generator Market By Value, By Volume, By Installed capacity, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, China, India and Indonesia: (2017-2023).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Diesel Genset Market: Analysis By Unit Sales, By Installed Capacity (Mega Watts), By Power Rating (Below 20 kW, 20 – 220 kW, Above 220kW): Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2023)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.89% during 2017 – 2023.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Industrial and infrastructural development has been rising at a noteworthy higher rate over the past few years. Demand for electricity in industrial, commercial and residential segments has been increasing significantly along with frequently arising power outages problem across the globe. Among the regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest regional share in the global diesel generator market in 2016. Developing countries in Asia Pacific region like India and China has been the major consumer of diesel generators.

The report titled “Global Diesel Genset Market: Analysis By Unit Sales, By Installed Capacity (Mega Watts), By Power Rating (Below 20 kW, 20 – 220 kW, Above 220kW): Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Diesel Generator Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global diesel generator market.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2023)

• Diesel Generator Market – By Value, By Volume

• By Installed Capacity (in Mega Watts)

• By Power Rating – Below 20 kW, 20 kW – 220 kW and Above 220 kW

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2023)

• Diesel Generator Market – By Value, By Volume

• By Installed Capacity (in Mega Watts)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, China, India, Indonesia (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2023)

• Diesel Generator Market – By Value, By Volume

• By Installed Capacity (in Mega Watts)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., GE Power. Kohler Co., Briggs and Stratton Corporation, Wartsila, Generac Power Systems, Siemens AG, Himoinsa S.L., Action International LLC

