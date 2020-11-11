Gypsum Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Gypsum Recycling Market: Overview

Gypsum is majorly used in the construction and building industry as a plaster. The global market for gypsum recycling is expected to create immense growth opportunities in the forecast period especially for manufacturers. Gypsum waste removal typically from construction spots discharges some harmful gases which have a foul smell and adversely affect the environment. In addition to this, it also releases a chemical called sulphur dioxide which leads to acid rain. Hence, it is imperative for manufacturers to recycle gypsum by virtue of effective management programs. Recycling of Gypsum also helps in less power consumption and low emissions owing to continuous adoption of manufacturing operations.

The global gypsum recycling market as per waste generation is segmented into manufacturing, reconstruction, and construction. The amount of waste disposed from manufacturing and construction projects is relatively less impure, hence here it can be considered for recycling. However, the waste accumulated from reconstruction sites which incorporates nail, compounded items, and tapes are more toxic and harmful. This further results in complex and expensive recycling process.

The publication by TMR on the global gypsum recycling market discusses the key growth factors, market opportunities, and threats of the industry. The report also provides a 360-degree overview of the gypsum recycling global market. It does so by offering important insights into market dynamics and the extent to which they influence that the growth of the market. Using primary and secondary research and key industry sources, the market report has compiled decisive information about the gypsum global market. It covers tools such as Porter’s five force analysis and value chain analysis, to derive the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles some of the key players in the market along with their revenue and cost structure, business strategies, latest developments, and contact information. The report also highlights the projected trajectory that each key market player is likely to witness during the forecast period.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market: Drivers and Restraints

The recycled gypsum offers huge benefits in several end-use sectors such as soil amendment, wastewater treatment, cement additive, roadways, and construction and building. This in turn, is likely to drive demand for gypsum recycling market in the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of gypsum recycling market is rising demand for eco-friendly recycling techniques coupled with adoption of strict government regulations on harmful waste. The recycled gypsum is extensively used in the manufacturing of fresh plaster boards that minimizes the need of transportation cost, energy, and novel raw materials. In addition to this, the recycled gypsum risen from construction places enhances its applicability and water penetration. However, recycling companies sometimes encounter challenges related to technology in terms of separating hazardous waste and treating recyclable materials. High transportation costs and rewarding fees are estimated to hinder the growth of gypsum recycling market in the coming years. Nonetheless, continuous initiatives are being introduced in R&D, along with managing landfill taxes and handling rewarding fees. These activities are expected to offer growth opportunities and surge the demand for gypsum recycling market globally in the next coming years.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market: Geography

The global market for gypsum recycling market is geographically spread over Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. Among these, Asia pacific region is anticipated to have an upper hand over other regions owing to rapid industrial and urban developments. Presently the demand for recycled gypsum is high in North America region on the account of immense utilization of plaster boards in commercial and residential buildings. The gypsum market in Europe especially in countries such as France, Germany, the U.K, and Belgium are expected to grow at a significant rate owing to rapid adoption of strict government guidelines on harmful emission of chemicals and no scrap generation. Additionally, Latin America is estimated to grow substantially within the forecast period. Rising investments by some leading companies in countries such as Mexico, and Brazil are foreseen to surge demand for gypsum recycling market from 2016 to 2024. The countries in the Middle East and Africa are likely to grow at a steady rate throughout the forecast period due to poor legislative initiatives with regards to gypsum disposal at landfill site locations. Although, many companies in Abu Dhabi are continuously forming in partnerships with waste management institutions in order to promote LEED certification.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market: Company Profiling

Among all other companies, the global leaders which operate in the global market for gypsum recycling incorporate Agri Marketing, Inc., New West Gypsum Recycling Limited, Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Limited, FEECO International, Inc., and EGRS Ltd. These key players are envisioned to stay at the top of the global gypsum recycling market.

