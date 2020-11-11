Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Key Highlights

One of the major influences on global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market is the demand generated by oil and gas industry. The industry is known to use seismic services and analytics for various activities such as exploration.

It is pertinent to note here the various lease rounds carried out for third year in a row – close to 50 in number and record breaking in every sense. Some of the regions which are acting as hotbeds of exploration activity are Latin America, Africa, and the chart is topped by the Mediterranean region.

It is also worth noting here that conventional discoveries are on a high curve, and broke a four-year record in 2019 in terms of BOE – Barrels of Oil Equivalent. The number in 2019 was 12.2 billion barrels BOE. From the new regional hotspots, 26 discoveries (100 BOE) were made.

As per a Transparency Market Research study, the global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market will grow at a steady 4.80% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the equipment segment in the period starting 2019, and ending 2027. The market set to arise in the period would be worth around USD 626.1 Million by the end of this period. And, over the same period, the market for seismic acquisition will grow at growth rate of 5.60%, compounded annually. Again, this will pull the market worth up from USD 4.2 Billion to USD 6.4 Billion.

Europe to Lead the Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market over the Forecast Period

The global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market was led by Europe in 2018, dominating both the marine seismic acquisition market and seismic equipment market. The trend is set to continue. And, as per analysts of the global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market, this growth is attributable to rising demand for oil reserves.

It is also pertinent to note that over the coming few years, the North American region will also show notable growth owing to increase in activity in certain industries like construction, mining, and oil and gas.

Lucrative opportunities will arise in Middle East and Africa, keeping the global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market players hooked to itself over the forecast period. One of the reasons supporting growth in the region will be rising activity in terms of offshore oil exploration activity in the region over the forecast period.

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market to Witness Pro-active Players over the Forecast Period

The global marine seismic equipment and acquisition market is slightly fragmented and includes prominent players such as Agile Seismic LLC, FailfieldNodal, Seismic Equipment Solution, Geo Marine Survey Systems, Polarcus DMCC, Fugro N.V., SeaBird Exploration PLC, Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA, Mitcham Industries Inc., and Compagnie Generale de Geophysique, S.A (CGG) among others. The players are massively focused on technological development so better and more functional products can be rolled out to lure consumers. As of now, the major technologies in use include ocean bottom nodes, and 2D, 3D, and 4D surveys.

Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Equipment Type

Sub-Bottom Profilers

Seismic Sensors Scalar Sensor Vector Sensor

Geophones & Hydrophones

Streamers Single Streamers Multiple Streamers

Air/Water Guns

