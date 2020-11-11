Italy vs Estonia Live Stream Reddit FootBall 2020 How To Watch Online Tv Channel

Categories
International football matches return this week with every team in Europe back in action.

There are big games in Euro 2020 qualifying, the Uefa Nations League group stages as well as some eye-catching friendly matches.

England meet the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley (ITV) before following that with back-to-back Nations League clashes with Belgium and Iceland (Sky Sports).

In the biggest other fixtures for the home nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland face must-win Euro 2020 play-off matches against Serbia and Slovakia respectively with both being made available free-to-air with fans still no longer allowed in stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know including kick-off times, TV channel details and live streaming information:

Wednesday 11 November

Greece vs Cyprus (International Friendly) 2.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Albania vs Kosovo (International Friendly) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Malta vs Liechtenstein (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Montenegro vs Kazakhstan (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Norway vs Israel (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Romania vs Belarus (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Turkey vs Croatia (International Friendly) 5.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Denmark vs Sweden (International Friendly) 6.30pm Sky Sports Red Button

Luxembourg vs Austria (International Friendly) 7.30pm Sky Sports Red Button

Belgium vs Switzerland (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Germany vs Czech Republic (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Italy vs Estonia (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Netherlands vs Spain (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Poland vs Ukraine (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Portugal vs Andorra (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Slovenia vs Azerbaijan (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

France vs Finland (International Friendly) 8.10pm Sky Sports Red Button

Thursday 12 November

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Iran (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Moldova vs Russia (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Georgia vs North Macedonia (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Wales vs USA (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Mix / Sky Go / S4C

Hungary vs Iceland (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off)  7.45pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go / Challenge

Serbia vs Scotland (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky One / Sky Go / Pick TV

England vs Republic of Ireland (International Friendly) 8pm ITV / ITV Player

Saturday 14 November

Malta vs Andorra (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Red Button

San Marino vs Gibraltar (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Football

Azerbaijan vs Montenegro (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Cyprus vs Luxembourg (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Latvia vs Faroe Islands (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Germany vs Ukraine (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Portugal vs France (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Sweden vs Croatia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Switzerland vs Spain (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Sunday 15 November

North Macedonia vs Estonia (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go

Slovakia vs Scotland (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Albania vs Kazakhstan (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Belarus vs Lithuania (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Bulgaria vs Finland (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Georgia vs Armenia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Netherlands vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go

Turkey vs Russia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Wales vs Republic of Ireland (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go / S4C

Austria vs Northern Ireland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Belgium vs England (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go

Czech Republic vs Israel (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Denmark vs Iceland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Hungary vs Serbia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Italy vs Poland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Moldova vs Greece (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Romania vs Norway (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Slovenia vs Kosovo (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Tuesday 17 November

Andorra vs Latvia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Croatia vs Portugal (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

France vs Sweden (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Luxembourg vs Azerbaijan (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Malta vs Faroe Islands (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Montenegro vs Cyprus (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Spain vs Germany (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Switzerland vs Ukraine (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Wednesday 18 November

Albania vs Belarus (Uefa Nations League) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button

Kazakhstan vs Lithuania (Uefa Nations League) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button

Armenia vs North Macedonia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go

Georgia vs Estonia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button

Austria vs Norway (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Belgium vs Denmark (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Czech Republic vs Slovakia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

England vs Iceland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Greece vs Slovenia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Hungary vs Turkey (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Israel vs Scotland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Kosovo v Moldova (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Northern Ireland vs Romania (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Mix / Sky Go

Poland vs Netherlands (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Arena / Sky Go

Serbia vs Russia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button

Wales vs Finland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go / S4C