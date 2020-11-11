Ukraine vs Poland Live Stream FootBall Watch Online Free Tv Channel

International football matches return this week with every team in Europe back in action.
There are big games in Euro 2020 qualifying, the Uefa Nations League group stages as well as some eye-catching friendly matches.
England meet the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Wembley (ITV) before following that with back-to-back Nations League clashes with Belgium and Iceland (Sky Sports).
In the biggest other fixtures for the home nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland face must-win Euro 2020 play-off matches against Serbia and Slovakia respectively with both being made available free-to-air with fans still no longer allowed in stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s everything you need to know including kick-off times, TV channel details and live streaming information:
Wednesday 11 November
Greece vs Cyprus (International Friendly) 2.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Albania vs Kosovo (International Friendly) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Lithuania vs Faroe Islands (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Malta vs Liechtenstein (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Montenegro vs Kazakhstan (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Norway vs Israel (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Romania vs Belarus (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Turkey vs Croatia (International Friendly) 5.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Denmark vs Sweden (International Friendly) 6.30pm Sky Sports Red Button
Luxembourg vs Austria (International Friendly) 7.30pm Sky Sports Red Button
Belgium vs Switzerland (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Germany vs Czech Republic (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Italy vs Estonia (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Netherlands vs Spain (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Poland vs Ukraine (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Portugal vs Andorra (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Slovenia vs Azerbaijan (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
France vs Finland (International Friendly) 8.10pm Sky Sports Red Button
Thursday 12 November
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Iran (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Moldova vs Russia (International Friendly) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Georgia vs North Macedonia (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Wales vs USA (International Friendly) 7.45pm Sky Sports Mix / Sky Go / S4C
Hungary vs Iceland (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Northern Ireland vs Slovakia (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 7.45pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go / Challenge
Serbia vs Scotland (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky One / Sky Go / Pick TV
England vs Republic of Ireland (International Friendly) 8pm ITV / ITV Player
Saturday 14 November
Malta vs Andorra (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Red Button
San Marino vs Gibraltar (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Football
Azerbaijan vs Montenegro (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Cyprus vs Luxembourg (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Latvia vs Faroe Islands (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Germany vs Ukraine (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Portugal vs France (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Sweden vs Croatia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Switzerland vs Spain (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Sunday 15 November
North Macedonia vs Estonia (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go
Slovakia vs Scotland (Uefa Nations League) 2pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Albania vs Kazakhstan (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Belarus vs Lithuania (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Bulgaria vs Finland (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Georgia vs Armenia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Netherlands vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go
Turkey vs Russia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Wales vs Republic of Ireland (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go / S4C
Austria vs Northern Ireland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Belgium vs England (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go
Czech Republic vs Israel (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Denmark vs Iceland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Hungary vs Serbia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Italy vs Poland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Moldova vs Greece (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Romania vs Norway (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Slovenia vs Kosovo (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Tuesday 17 November
Andorra vs Latvia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Croatia vs Portugal (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
France vs Sweden (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Luxembourg vs Azerbaijan (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Malta vs Faroe Islands (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Montenegro vs Cyprus (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Spain vs Germany (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Switzerland vs Ukraine (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Wednesday 18 November
Albania vs Belarus (Uefa Nations League) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button
Kazakhstan vs Lithuania (Uefa Nations League) 3pm Sky Sports Red Button
Armenia vs North Macedonia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Go
Georgia vs Estonia (Uefa Nations League) 5pm Sky Sports Red Button
Austria vs Norway (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Belgium vs Denmark (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Czech Republic vs Slovakia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
England vs Iceland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Greece vs Slovenia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Hungary vs Turkey (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Israel vs Scotland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Kosovo v Moldova (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Northern Ireland vs Romania (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Mix / Sky Go
Poland vs Netherlands (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Arena / Sky Go
Serbia vs Russia (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Red Button
Wales vs Finland (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Go / S4C