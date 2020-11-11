Metabolomics Market Research Report 2020-2025: Market by Product (Metabolomics Instruments, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services), Indication, Application and Region

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Metabolomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2020-2025.

Metabolomics refers to the study of metabolites, small molecule substrates, intermediates and products of metabolism. It is used for phenotyping of genetically modified plants, identifying gene function and analyzing biotic-abiotic stress reaction. It helps researchers and scientists in calculating the physiological effects and metabolism of drugs. At present, the demand for metabolomics is escalating as it offers an assessment of health as well as causes and treatment of different medical ailments.

The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, metabolomics is extensively employed in the healthcare industry for the discovery and optimization of a lead compound and identification of biomarkers, which is contributing to the market growth significantly. Apart from this, the increasing demand for personalized medicines and technological advancements in analytical techniques is further bolstering the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing geriatric population and rising investments by governments of several countries on healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Metabolomics Instruments

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

Market Breakup by Indication:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Biomarker and Drug Discovery

Toxicology

Nutrigenomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, etc.

