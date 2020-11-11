Polypropylene Copolymer Market Research Report 2020-2025: Covering Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Polypropylene Copolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global polypropylene copolymer market has grown at a CAGR of 4% during 2014-2019.

Polypropylene copolymer (PPCP) is a type of plastic formed by the polymerization of propylene in the presence of a catalyst and monomer. It is a colorless, translucent to transparent solid with a glossy surface. Some beneficial properties of PPCP include low specific gravity, high stiffness and temperature resistance, good processability and low moisture absorption rate. Owing to these benefits, it finds wide applications across sectors, including construction, textile, packaging, automotive, healthcare, electronics and electrical, among others.

The thriving packaging industry accounts for a high demand for polypropylene copolymer owing to its versatility in thermoforming, injection molding, and blow molding. Additionally, as it is more durable, flexible, and tougher than homopolymer and offers improved impact strength, it is being used as a raw material for rigid packaging. Moreover, PPCP provides better stress crack resistance and low-temperature toughness in several automotive products. Apart from this, the copolymer is also used for various medical applications, including the production of medical and surgical equipment, such as injection molds and medicine bottles. These factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global polypropylene copolymer market in the next few years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use:

• Rigid Packaging

• Textiles

• Technical Parts

• Films

• Consumer Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North and South America

• Western and Central Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Others

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global polypropylene copolymer market. Some of the major players in the market are LyondellBasell, Sinopec Group, Braskem Group, SABIC, and PetroChina Group, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

