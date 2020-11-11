Anti-Lock Braking System Market Research Report 2020-2025: Industry by Component Type (Speed Sensor, Electronic Control Units (ECU), Hydraulic Units), Vehicle Type (Two Whelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), End-User and Region

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global anti-lock braking system (ABS) market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.

An anti-lock braking system, or ABS, is advanced safety equipment that is a part of the active braking system used in automobiles. It helps to prevent the wheels of a vehicle from locking up under emergency, panic, or harsh braking conditions, and enable it to maintain dynamic contact with the road surface.

ABS improves stability and traction control of the vehicle while significantly reducing the risks of skidding, especially in slippery conditions. This provides high-end safety features to the consumers at an affordable price, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for ABS. Along with this, the rising number of road accidents has compelled the governments of various countries to implement mandatory standards for people to equip their vehicles with an ABS to improve stability, control, and safety aspects of the car. The growing awareness about the benefits of ABS, several technological advancements in the automotive industry, and increasing consumer safety concerns are some of the other factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component Type:

Speed Sensor

Electronic Control Units (ECU)

Hydraulic Units

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Two Whelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement Demand

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advics Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive System Ltd, Mando Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Wabco Ltd, etc.

