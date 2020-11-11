Packaged Salad Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Packaged Salad market.

The global packaged salad market size was valued at USD 4.47 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027. The mixture of various kinds of vegetables and fruits, which are dressed in various condiments and accompanied by meat and seafood, has gained some substantial popularity across the globe. Collecting various ingredients of the dish, along with cleaning, chopping, and preparing can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Thus, the growing popularity of salads and ease of consumption provided by the packaged salad products have propelled the market growth. Over the past few years, salads have been evolved as appetizers, sides, and desserts. The major reason behind the adoption of salad in diet is the health-conscious and weight control mindset of modern consumers.

The rise of social media has created a mass momentum towards achieving a perfect body. A majority of these consumers consider healthy eating habits a major contributor to achieving physical wellness. Demand for a fiber-rich diet with low fat and protein-enriched content has made salads the most appropriate dish, and thus the demand for packaged salad is expected to witness consistent growth.

Various types of packaged salads have been poured by the manufacturers, which include green salad, wedge salad, fruit salad, rice and pasta salad, and bound salad. The salad dressings have been reinvented to suit the regional tastes. These products have also been considered a key for living a long youthful life. The high level of water found in the veggies and fruits is known to improve the hydration, which helps in maintaining the glow of the skin and improve various other body functions.

The major ingredients of the salad are not limited to kale, spinach, beet greens, watercress, cottage cheese, and yogurt. Each of these ingredients has its own health benefits, and thus the demand for the packaged salads is increasing across all the age-groups at the global level.

Product Insights: Packaged Salad Market

Vegetarian packaged salad accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2019. Salads have evolved as a healthy move in including a large number of veggies in ones regular diet. Along with that, vegetarianism has evolved as a gigantic trend across the globe. People have been adopting the lifestyle owing to various reasons, including animals, the planet, and personal health. Multiple scientific pieces of research have constantly proved the health benefits pertaining to the vegetarian lifestyle. Reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, obesity, and diabetes has been observed with increasing inclusion of veggies and reduced consumption of meat-based products.

Non-vegetarian packaged salad is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027. Manufacturers have been offering salads, which include bacon, lamb meat, pork, beef, ham, salami, chicken, shrimps, salmon, squid, clam, crab, trout, mackerel, octopus, and anchovy.

Processing Insights

Conventionally packaged products accounted for more than 70.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to the first movers competitive advantage. Additionally, the product is available at a lower cost than the counter product, which makes it preferable for a large part of the population.

The organic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2027. The demand for organic packaged food has been growing steadily and it has been exhibiting a wide penetration in Europe and North America. The demand has compelled food companies to reformulate products to meet organic standards. Along with that, increasing government support for organic agriculture and the increasing popularity of organic foods among commercial buyers have been driving the demand for organic products. Growing demand is expected to create new trends regarding processing techniques and product labeling in the organic packaged food market.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment accounted for a share of more than 80.0% in terms of revenue in 2019. Some of the largest grocery chains selling packaged salads globally are Walmart; Kroger; Costco; Safeway; Ahold Delhaize; Supervalu; Albertsons Companies Inc.; Edeka Group; REWE Combine; Wesfarmers Ltd.; Woolsworth Ltd.; Publix Super Markets; Inc.; Intermarche; and H.E. Butt Grocery Co. Consumers also prefer buying the products from local vendors as it guarantees the freshness in comparison to products offered by nationwide distributors.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2027. Some of the major e-commerce platforms offering packaged salad online are Amazon; Fresh Direct, LLC.; CHIQUITA BRANDS, L.L.C.; Sams West, Inc.; SFM LLC.; Bristol farms; Grubhub; Albertsons Companies, Inc.; Ready Pac Foods; Peapod, LLC; Dorothy Lane Market; Smith Brothers Farms; Raleys; United Salad Co.; Hannaford Bros. Co., LLC.; and Wegmans Food Markets. The rapid growth is attributed to the wider penetration of e-commerce and home delivery of grocery in most developing countries.

Regional Insights: Packaged Salad Market

North America held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2019. The growing demand has been inspiring the launch of new products in the region. In October 2019, in Orlando, the U.S. Fresh Express launched four new Chopped Kit flavors, including Thai ˜N Cashews and Twisted Caesar varieties. Twisted Caesar product line comprises three flavorful varieties, including Asian, Avocado, and Greek.

These restaurant menu-inspired products have gained rapid popularity among consumers. The company has been committed to providing delicious salad-based meal solutions, which are infused with various ingredients, such as Thai spiced wonton strips, avocado, and dried pineapple.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027. A large number of health-conscious millennials and Generation Z in the region, which have been striving to maintain a physique, have enhanced the intake of salad leading to a great opportunity for packaged salad in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Packaged Salad Market

Some of the prominent players in the packaged salad market include:

BrightFarms

Dole

Earthbound Farm

Eat Smart

Fresh Express

Garden Life

Gotham Greens

Manns

Misionero

Bonduelle

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global packaged salad market report on the basis of product, processing, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Offline

