Fullerene Market Research Report 2020-2025: Market by Product, Shape, Production Method, End Use and Region

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Fullerene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global fullerene market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019.

Fullerenes are allotropes of carbon with a hollow core and varying molecular structures, resembling a sphere, cylindrical tube, or cube through their bonds. They are commonly adopted in the development of polymer electronics, antioxidants, biocatalysts, skin creams, and biopharmaceuticals. Fullerenes are also used in anti-viral doses and photodynamic therapy to target malignant or altered cells.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of AIDS has propelled the need for fullerene based on its anti-viral properties that mitigate the replication of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Furthermore, the increasing utilization of fullerene in cosmetic products to prevent skin damage, premature aging, acne, and rashes caused by exposure to harmful chemicals, is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of advanced solar power plants has increased the usage of fullerenes in organic photovoltaic (PV) cells as they act as electron acceptors and donor materials. Additionally, the rising adoption of fullerene and its derivatives as an alternative to steel across the automotive, defense, aerospace, and electronics sectors, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Global Fullerene Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being ApNano Meterials Inc. (Nanotech Industrial Solutions), BuckyUSA, IoLiTec – Ionic Liquid Tecgnologies GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, MTR Ltd., Nano-C, , SES Research Inc. and TermUSA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product, Shape, Production Method, End User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

C60

C70

C76

Others

Breakup by Shape:

Bucky Balls

Nanotubes (Single-Wall and Multiple-Wall)

Nano-Rods

Breakup by Production Method:

CVD/CCVD Process

Arc Discharge Method

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

