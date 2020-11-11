Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Research Report 2020-2025: Market by Type (High, Medium & Low Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Technology (Hybrid Switchgear, Integrated Three Phase, Compact Gas Insulated Switchgear), Voltage, End-User

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Gas Insulated Switchgear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.

Request to get the sample report: https://bit.ly/2ZuPYwV

A gas insulated switchgear (GIS) is a metal-enclosed structure that comprises high-voltage components, such as circuit-breakers and disconnectors and sulfur hexafluoride gas. It is compact and requires less operation and maintenance costs as compared to an air insulation switchgear. As a result, it is widely installed in confined spaces, such as buildings, offshore platforms and industrial and hydropower plants.

An increase in the implementation of smart grids and smart metering technology has significantly improved the power distribution sector. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for gas insulated switchgear across the globe. Apart from this, owing to the increasing consumption of electricity worldwide, governments of several countries are investing in the upgradation of transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure, which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, rising power consumption, especially in emerging economies, owing to numerous electrification projects, is anticipated to favor the market in the coming years.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/30jbMee

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type

1. High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

2. Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

3. Low Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

Breakup by Installation

1. Indoor

2. Outdoor

Breakup by Technology

1. Hybrid Switchgear

2. Integrated Three Phase

3. Compact Gas Insulated Switchgear

Breakup by Voltage

1. < 38 kV

2. 38 kV to 72 kV

3. 73 kV to 150 kV

4. > 150 kV

Breakup by End-Use Sector

1. Power Transmission

2. Power Distribution

3. Power Generation

4. Infrastructure and Transportation

5. Others

Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Alstom, Benchmarking, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Larsen & Toubro, Meidensha, Mitsubishi Electric, Powell Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Toshiba International Corporation, etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal