Smart Process Application Market Research Report 2020-2025: Market by Offering, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Process Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global smart process application market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019.

Smart process application (SP) is a software-based application that efficiently collaborates business process management (BPM) activities of an organization. It uses complex algorithms and data management solutions to perform actuating, sensing, and controlling various processes to derive insights and prepare analytical decisions. SPA also involves other methods, such as business intelligence, infrastructure elasticity, process architecture, etc. As a result, it finds numerous applications across diverse industries, including medical, banking, manufacturing, retail, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing penetration of automated solutions that produce the bulk of data is currently bolstering the market for smart process applications. SPAs integrate enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and enterprise content management (ECM) systems to enhance operational agility, thereby experiencing high demand across the globe. With the rising adoption of the Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) trend across workplaces, SPAs are broadly utilized to integrate in-office and remote employees on a collaborative platform. Moreover, the emergence of Industry 4.0, along with continuous upgradations in the information and communication technologies, are further expected to catalyze the global market for SPAs.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smart Process Application Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Appian, Dell EMC, IBM, JDA Software (Now Blue Yonder), Kana Software (Verint Systems), Kofax Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Opentext Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.Com and SAP SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region.

Market Breakup by Offering:

Solutions

Services

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Sized Businesses

Medium Sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Others

