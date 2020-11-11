Women’s Health Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report

In this day and time, important and focus on women and their health has increased significantly. People across the globe and especially women are now more conscious about their health. Governments of various countries are also making substantial efforts in improving and providing better health facilities to women. Moreover, increasing different types of diseases among women cancer of different parts such as breast, ovaries, and cervical and other disease including UTI, post-menopausal syndrome, hypothyroidism, contraceptive, and osteoporosis has highlighted the need for better and advanced healthcare facilities for women.

With growing need for better and improved healthcare facilities for women, Transparency Market Research has published a report on the global women’s health market. In this report, all the major factors influencing the growth in this market are analyzed in detail. Based on revenue analysis, the global women’s health market is expected to rise at 5.7% CAGR during the projected tenure between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate revenue generation are estimated to cross US$58.05 bn earned in 2016. The market growing at a healthy rate and with increased focus on providing better health care facilities to the women, opportunities for the stakeholders in this market are estimated to be high and lucrative.

Increasing Initiatives Taken by Players in Getting New FDA Approval for New Indication to Benefit Women’s Health Market

Witnessing high growth opportunities in the global women’s health market, players in this market are making constant efforts to increase their revenue share by increasing their presence in different regions. Leading players are engaged in establishing relationship with companies already existing in specific region through investing in mergers and acquisition, collaboration, partnership, and expansion. They are also making efforts in getting fresh and new FDA approvals for new indications in order to reduce loss in revenues post patent expiry. For example, Prolia is given to women during postmenopausal as women are vulnerable to bone fractures because of osteoporosis. However, the indications may differ according to the approvals in different geographies. Additionally, this factor has also resulted in increased clinical trials that will further expand growth opportunities in this market.

In this report, prominent players in the global women’s health market are analyzed including Amgen Inc., Allergan Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Increased Workforce across the Globe to Benefit Global Women’s Health Market

Developed regions where the development taking place in the healthcare sector is high are the regions contributing significant in the bettering women’s health. Based on this report, North America is projected to hold larger share in the global women’s health market. High and advanced research and development activities are the major reason for the growth of North America women’s health market. Increasing concentration on providing better and advanced cancer care has also made the region a lucrative for growth.

On the other hand, chances of growth of the women’s health market are also increasing in Asia Pacific region. Growing awareness among women along with increasing women participation in workforce has increased women’s health prospects in the Asia Pacific region. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) these countries are the key markets for the growth of the women’s health market in the coming years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Women’s Health Market (Treatment Type – Hormonal Treatment (Estrogen Therapy, Progestin Therapy, Combination Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, and Others) and Non-Hormonal Treatment (Targeted Therapy Drugs, Antibiotics, Bisphosphonates, and Others); Disease Indication – Cancer (Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Ovarian Cancer), Hypothyroidism, Post-Menopausal Syndrome, Osteoporosis, Contraceptive, Uterine Fibroid, Urinary Tract Infection, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

