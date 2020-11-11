Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material Market to increase by CAGR of 4.1 % to reach US$ 608.7 Million by 2020-2026

The global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material market size was US$ 466.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 608.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026

The Global Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Segment by Type, the Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material market is segmented into

Net Weight 85-90 (g/m2)

Net Weight 90-100 (g/m2)

Net Weight Above 100 (g/m2)

Segment by Application, the Composite Melt-blown Filtration Material market is segmented into

Household Air Cleaners

Car Air Conditioners

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Berry Global

Kimberly-Clark

Toray

Monadnock Non-Wovens

SWM

Lydall

H&V

Mitsui Chemicals

Fitesa

Neenah

Don & Low

Welcron Group

Zisun Technology

Xinlong Group

Handanhy

Mingguan

