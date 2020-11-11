Magnetic Powder Cores Market worth over US$ 615.9 million by 2026 | CAGR 2.4%

The global Magnetic Powder Cores market size was US$ 533 million and it is expected to reach US$ 615.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

The Global Magnetic Powder Cores market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Segment by Type, the Magnetic Powder Cores market is segmented into

MPP

Sendust

High Flux

Fe-Si

Segment by Application, the Magnetic Powder Cores market is segmented into

Solar Power

Automotive

Household Appliances

UPS

Wind Power

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

MAGNETICS

CSC (Changsung Corp.)

POCO Magnetic

Hitachi

Micrometals

TDG

Dongbu Electronic Materials

Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)

Samwha Electronics

DMEGC

Huzhou Careful Magnetism

Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnetic Powder Cores Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 MPP

1.2.3 Sendust

1.2.4 High Flux

1.2.5 Fe-Si

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Solar Power

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Household Appliances

1.3.5 UPS

1.3.6 Wind Power

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Magnetic Powder Cores Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Magnetic Powder Cores Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Magnetic Powder Cores by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Magnetic Powder Cores Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Magnetic Powder Cores Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Magnetic Powder Cores Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Magnetic Powder Cores Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Magnetic Powder Cores Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Powder Cores Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 MAGNETICS

4.1.1 MAGNETICS Corporation Information

4.1.2 MAGNETICS Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 MAGNETICS Magnetic Powder Cores Products Offered

4.1.4 MAGNETICS Magnetic Powder Cores Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 MAGNETICS Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue by Product

4.1.6 MAGNETICS Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue by Application

4.1.7 MAGNETICS Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 MAGNETICS Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 MAGNETICS Recent Development

…

