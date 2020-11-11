Polythiols Market Growth Steady at 3.9% CAGR to 2026

Global Polythiols market size was US$ 158.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 202.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

The Global Polythiols market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Segment by Type, the Polythiols market is segmented into

General Type Polythiols

Pre-catalyzed Polythiols

Segment by Application, the Polythiols market is segmented into

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Gabriel

Toray

Arkema

Efirm

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global Polythiols Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polythiols Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polythiols Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General Type Polythiols

1.2.3 Pre-catalyzed Polythiols

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polythiols Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polythiols Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polythiols Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polythiols Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Polythiols Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Polythiols Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Polythiols Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Polythiols Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Polythiols Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Polythiols Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Polythiols Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Polythiols Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Polythiols Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Polythiols by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polythiols Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polythiols Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polythiols Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Polythiols Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polythiols Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polythiols Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polythiols Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Polythiols Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Polythiols Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Polythiols Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Polythiols Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Polythiols Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Polythiols Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polythiols Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Gabriel

4.1.1 Gabriel Corporation Information

4.1.2 Gabriel Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Gabriel Polythiols Products Offered

4.1.4 Gabriel Polythiols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Gabriel Polythiols Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Gabriel Polythiols Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Gabriel Polythiols Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Gabriel Polythiols Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Gabriel Recent Development

4.2 Toray

4.2.1 Toray Corporation Information

4.2.2 Toray Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Toray Polythiols Products Offered

4.2.4 Toray Polythiols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Toray Polythiols Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Toray Polythiols Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Toray Polythiols Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Toray Polythiols Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Toray Recent Development

4.3 Arkema

4.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

4.3.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Arkema Polythiols Products Offered

4.3.4 Arkema Polythiols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Arkema Polythiols Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Arkema Polythiols Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Arkema Polythiols Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Arkema Polythiols Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Arkema Recent Development

4.4 Efirm

4.4.1 Efirm Corporation Information

4.4.2 Efirm Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Efirm Polythiols Products Offered

4.4.4 Efirm Polythiols Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Efirm Polythiols Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Efirm Polythiols Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Efirm Polythiols Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Efirm Polythiols Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Efirm Recent Development

…

