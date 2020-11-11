Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2020-2027

Precise market analysis on Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market | Know Up Trends And More About Industry Tycoons, Emerging Growth Factors, Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience, Capital Investment Status, Production, Prospects, Consumption, Cost Structure, Marketing Channels, and Market Dynamics Forces and Forecast to 2027.
The Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.
The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
CATL
Samsung SDI
Hitachi Chemical
Nippon Carbon
Sumitomo Metal
ECOPRO
Toda Kogyo
Asahi Kasei
SK Innovation
Toray
Celgard
UBE
Mitsubishi Chemical
UBE Industries
LG Chem
Mitsui Chemicals
Soulbrain
Jiangxi Zichen
Shenzhen Beiterui
Shanshan Tech
Tianjin Bamo
Beijing Dangsheng Tech
Xiamen Tungsten
Tianjin Bamo
Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Breakdown Data by Type
Cathode Material
Anode Material
Electrolyte
Separator
Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Breakdown Data by Application
BEV
HEV
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Research Report 2020 to 2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Cathode Material
1.4.3 Anode Material
1.2.4 Electrolyte
1.2.5 Separator
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 BEV
1.3.3 HEV
1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 CATL
11.1.1 CATL Corporation Information
11.1.2 CATL Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 CATL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 CATL Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.1.5 CATL Related Developments
11.2 Samsung SDI
11.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information
11.2.2 Samsung SDI Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Samsung SDI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Samsung SDI Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.2.5 Samsung SDI Related Developments
11.3 Hitachi Chemical
11.3.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hitachi Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Hitachi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.3.5 Hitachi Chemical Related Developments
11.4 Nippon Carbon
11.4.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information
11.4.2 Nippon Carbon Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Nippon Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Nippon Carbon Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.4.5 Nippon Carbon Related Developments
11.5 Sumitomo Metal
11.5.1 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information
11.5.2 Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Sumitomo Metal Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.5.5 Sumitomo Metal Related Developments
11.6 ECOPRO
11.6.1 ECOPRO Corporation Information
11.6.2 ECOPRO Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 ECOPRO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 ECOPRO Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.6.5 ECOPRO Related Developments
11.7 Toda Kogyo
11.7.1 Toda Kogyo Corporation Information
11.7.2 Toda Kogyo Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Toda Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Toda Kogyo Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.7.5 Toda Kogyo Related Developments
11.8 Asahi Kasei
11.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information
11.8.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Asahi Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Asahi Kasei Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.8.5 Asahi Kasei Related Developments
11.9 SK Innovation
11.9.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information
11.9.2 SK Innovation Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 SK Innovation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 SK Innovation Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.9.5 SK Innovation Related Developments
11.10 Toray
11.10.1 Toray Corporation Information
11.10.2 Toray Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Toray Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered
11.10.5 Toray Related Developments
11.12 UBE
11.12.1 UBE Corporation Information
11.12.2 UBE Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 UBE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 UBE Products Offered
11.12.5 UBE Related Developments
11.13 Mitsubishi Chemical
11.13.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
11.13.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered
11.13.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments
11.14 UBE Industries
11.14.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information
11.14.2 UBE Industries Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 UBE Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 UBE Industries Products Offered
11.14.5 UBE Industries Related Developments
11.15 LG Chem
11.15.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
11.15.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 LG Chem Products Offered
11.15.5 LG Chem Related Developments
11.16 Mitsui Chemicals
11.16.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Mitsui Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Mitsui Chemicals Products Offered
11.16.5 Mitsui Chemicals Related Developments
11.17 Soulbrain
11.17.1 Soulbrain Corporation Information
11.17.2 Soulbrain Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Soulbrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Soulbrain Products Offered
11.17.5 Soulbrain Related Developments
11.18 Jiangxi Zichen
11.18.1 Jiangxi Zichen Corporation Information
11.18.2 Jiangxi Zichen Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Jiangxi Zichen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Jiangxi Zichen Products Offered
11.18.5 Jiangxi Zichen Related Developments
11.19 Shenzhen Beiterui
11.19.1 Shenzhen Beiterui Corporation Information
11.19.2 Shenzhen Beiterui Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Shenzhen Beiterui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Shenzhen Beiterui Products Offered
11.19.5 Shenzhen Beiterui Related Developments
11.20 Shanshan Tech
11.20.1 Shanshan Tech Corporation Information
11.20.2 Shanshan Tech Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Shanshan Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Shanshan Tech Products Offered
11.20.5 Shanshan Tech Related Developments
11.21 Tianjin Bamo
11.21.1 Tianjin Bamo Corporation Information
11.21.2 Tianjin Bamo Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Tianjin Bamo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Tianjin Bamo Products Offered
11.21.5 Tianjin Bamo Related Developments
11.22 Beijing Dangsheng Tech
11.22.1 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Corporation Information
11.22.2 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Description and Business Overview
11.22.3 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Products Offered
11.22.5 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Related Developments
11.23 Xiamen Tungsten
11.23.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information
11.23.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description and Business Overview
11.23.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Xiamen Tungsten Products Offered
11.23.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments
