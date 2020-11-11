Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Coiled Tubing Market

Coiled tubing is used in the Oil and Gas industry, primarily for upstream activities. It is a lengthy and coiled tubular product used for oil and gas well operations. It also finds use in well clean out’s, pumping of nitrogen and as production tubing in depleted gas wells among others. Coiled tubing services are divided into well intervention services, drilling services and other services.

The usage of coiled tubing in the oil and gas industry has multiple advantages ranging from contained well pressure, quicker trip times and lower personnel requirement among others. The market is poised for growth as more and more investments are being channeled towards the E&P industry. With development of offshore and deep-water drilling markets picking up the usage of such coiled tubing in these markets are imminent. Extensive shale gas exploration and drilling activities all over the world is one of the primary drivers of this market. Growing energy demands are likely to sustain the drilling industry even in the distant future and ensure the demand for such coiled tubing’s.

More Trending Reports by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-texturized-vegetable-protein-market-to-reach-us-2-bn-by-2029-food–beverages-companies-see-prospects-in-improving-nutritional-profile-of-products-transparency-market-research-301005824.html

The coiled tubing market can be segmented on basis of services as well intervention services, drilling services and other services. Well intervention services can be segmented into well cleaning and well completion services (acid & chemical treatment, fishing, logging and perforation etc.). On the regional front North America is currently the largest market for coiled tubing both in terms of value and active fleet count. As awareness regarding benefits of this technology is increasing, other world markets are likely to increase their demand for coiled tubing. An expanding scope of business has been observed in areas like Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions. However with the slowdown in North-American demand the overall growth curve for the industry is likely to be moderated in the near future.

Some of the key players in the industry are Schlumberger Ltd, Halliburton Co, Trican Well Services Ltd, Superior Energy Services Inc, Calfrac Well Services Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc. among others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.