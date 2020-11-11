Industrial Valves Market 2020-2025 | Emerson, Avk Holding, Flowserve, Neway Valves, Flowserve

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global industrial valves market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Industrial valves are mechanical devices used to regulate the flow and pressure of liquids, gases, and slurries in a piping system. The major components of valves are body (or enclosure), bonnet, actuator, valve member and seat. industrial valves are widely adopted across the chemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, food and beverage (F&B), power and oil & gas sectors.

Request for a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-valves-market/requestsample

Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing automation in industrial processes, is currently bolstering the industrial valves market. Apart from this, the growing number of oil and gas (O&G) exploration activities in both onshore and offshore locations, is further propelling the demand for industrial valves.

Continuous upgradations in nuclear power stations and petroleum refining plants for remote monitoring from a centralized locations are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of industrial valves with smart water metering systems in water and wastewater treatment plants will continue to drive the industrial valves market growth in the coming years.

Industrial Valves Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AVK Holding A/S

Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)

The Crane Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI Plc

Kitz Corporation

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Samson AG and Velan Inc.

The report has segmented the global industrial valves market on the basis of product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Plug Valve

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

On-Off / Isolation Valves

Control Valves

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by Size:

Up To 1”

1”-6”

7”-25”

26”-50”

51” and Above

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2790&flag=F

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-compressors-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/forklift-trucks-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group