Global Synthetic Turf Market 2020 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2027.

Global Synthetic Turf Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Synthetic Turf Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Synthetic Turf market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Synthetic Turf market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Synthetic Turf insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Synthetic Turf, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Synthetic Turf Market Leading Players (2019-2027:

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Shaw Sports Turf

Edel Grass B.V.

Ten Cate

GreenVision / Mattex

Nurteks

Mondo S.p.A.

Forbex

Domo Sports Grass

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Condor Grass

Taishan

SIS Pitches

Juta

CoCreation Grass

Unisport-Saltex Oy

ACT Global Sports

SportGroup Holding

Limonta Sport

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2016 to 2027

– 2016 to 2027 Base Year- 2019

2019 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2027

– 2020 to 2027 Historical Period- 2016 – 2018

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

Tuft Grass > 10 and greater than 25 mm

Tuft Grass greater than 10 mm

Tuft Grass > 25 mm

Market by Application

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-Contact Sports

Others

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Synthetic Turf Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Synthetic Turf

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Synthetic Turf industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2027br />

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Synthetic Turf Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Synthetic Turf Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Synthetic Turf

3.3 Synthetic Turf Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Synthetic Turf

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Synthetic Turf

3.4 Market Distributors of Synthetic Turf

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Synthetic Turf Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Synthetic Turf Market, by Type

4.1 Global Synthetic Turf Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Synthetic Turf Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Synthetic Turf Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Synthetic Turf Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Synthetic Turf Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Synthetic Turf Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Synthetic Turf Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in Synthetic Turf industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top Synthetic Turf industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

