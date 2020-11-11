Logistics Robots Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global logistics robots market size grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Logistics robots are automated floating devices used to organize and transport goods in warehouses and storage facilities. These robots enhance the efficiency of logistics operations, minimize labor requirements, reduce the need for heavy machinery, and control overhead maintenance expenses. Logistics robots also optimize human-machine collaboration and enable organizations to comply with the workers’ safety regulations. In recent times, these robots have gained prominence over conventional counterparts, such as forklifts, based on their high productivity and profitability.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-robots-market/requestsample
The growing number of logistics and warehousing companies is currently augmenting the demand for automated solutions for improving operational efficiency and productivity. Moreover, the increasing penetration of advanced robotic warehousing and logistics technologies is also propelling the market for logistics robots. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had resulted in the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations to prevent disease transmission. As a result, numerous logistics and warehousing businesses are opting for logistics robots to overcome labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector is also augmenting the demand for logistics robots for enhancing packaging quality and concentrating on timely delivery of goods. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global logistics robots market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global logistics robots market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, robot type, function, operation area and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
Breakup by Robot Type:
- Autonomous Mobile Robots
- Automated Guided Vehicles
- Robotic Arms
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Pick and Place
- Loading and Unloading
- Packing and Co-Packing
- Shipment and Delivery
- Others
Breakup by Operation Area:
- Factory Logistics Robots
- Warehouse Logistics Robots
- Outdoor Logistics Robots
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- E-Commerce
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Food and Beverages
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- ABB Ltd.
- Asic Robotics AG
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- FANUC Corporation
- Fetch Robotics Inc.
- Kion Group AG
- KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)
- Omron Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2FvGVES
Other Reports By IMARC Group:
Logistics Robots Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/logistics-robots-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y
Cryptocurrency Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cryptocurrency-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y
Fencing Equipment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fencing-equipment-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800