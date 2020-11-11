Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2018 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis & Forecast To 2026

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Overview

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence in diverse industries and the growing demand to create apps are projected to enhance the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the next few years. The market is expected to register a strong growth rate throughout the forecast period. The research study offers a detailed study of the market and highlights the major factors that are likely to support the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Trends

A tremendous rise in the big data and the rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the next few years. The growth in the adoption of cloud-based applications and services is another major factor that is likely to enhance market growth in the near future. On the flip side, the lack of skilled personnel of artificial intelligence app experts is estimated to hamper the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the coming few years. Nonetheless, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence apps in order to enhance customer service is projected to support the market growth and offer promising growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Geography

The global market for artificial intelligence apps on the basis of geography into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In the last few years, North America accounted for a large share of the overall market and is predicted to maintain its leading position in the coming few years. The early adoption of artificial intelligence apps, owing to the presence of a large number of artificial intelligence app vendors are the key factors that are predicted to enhance the growth of the North America market in the near future. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a strong growth in the coming few years and register a promising growth rate in the near future.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps (Enterprise Level & Excluding – B2C) Market: Companies

The global artificial intelligence apps market is extremely competitive in nature with a large number of players operating worldwide. The rising adoption of artificial intelligence by diverse industries and the growing focus on technological advancements are the major factors that are projected to enhance the growth of the global artificial intelligence apps market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years. Some of the leading players operating in the artificial intelligence apps market across the globe are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Sentient Technologies, IBM Corporation, Appier Inc., AES Corporation, Wipro Limited, Humley Limited, IPSoft Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Onfido, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cobalt Speech, Baidu, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

