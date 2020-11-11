Location Analytics Adoption Spending Market 2018 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis & Forecast To 2026

Global Location Analytics Adoption Spending Market: Overview

Location analytics adoption spending is a key segment in the business analytics which refers the business intelligence (BI) process which is mainly used to gather data from location-based business. The location-based analytical spending allows organizations operating in the market to merge 3D data with this BI data.

The global location analytics adoption spending market could be segmented on the basis of location, organization size, component, applications, deployment model, industry end users, and geography. On the basis of location, the market could be segmented in to indoor and outdoor. On the basis of component, the market could be segmented in to solution and services. On the basis of organization size, the global market could be segmented in to small and medium businesses, and large enterprises. On the basis of applications, the market could be segmented in to risk management, customer experience management, emergency response management, remote monitoring, sales and marketing optimization, supply chain planning and optimization, inventory management, and predictive assets management. On the basis of deployment model, the market could be segmented in to on-premises and cloud. On the basis of industry verticals or end users, the market could be segmented in to BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, energy and utilities, and media and entertainment.

The report offers the in-depth insight related to growth prospects of the market and predicts some global numbers based on the primary and secondary resources. It extensively covers factors such as Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis, which concludes the competitive landscape of the market. It also offers profiles of the prominent players operating in the market along with their revenue structure, business strategies, and latest developments.

Global Location Analytics Adoption Spending Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the key factor driving growth of the global location analytics adoption spending market are the growing data collection form connected devices. Along with this factor, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) are boosting adoption of location analytics solutions. The key vendors operating in the location analytics adoption spending are offering their services in the low cost. High adoption is achieved by using real-time intelligence on connected devices including smartphones, Bluetooth-enabled devices, and Wi-Fi networks. Rising demand for these technologies are boosting growth of the global location analytics adoption spending market.

However, lack of awareness and capability in numerous organizations about the functioning of the location analytic tools are restraining growth of the global location analytics adoption spending market. Additionally, huge initial investment required in the setup of location analytics devices are restraining growth of the global location analytics adoption spending market. Nevertheless, rising the importance of asset management coupled with optimizing business processes are boosting adoption of 3D data and competitive intelligence solution are creating lucrative opportunities for key players in the global location analytics adoption spending market.

Global Location Analytics Adoption Spending Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, location analytics adoption spending market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. Of these, North America is expected to account for the larger share owing to presence of numerous key players and high awareness of among the organizations.

Global Location Analytics Adoption Spending Market: Competitive Landscape

The global location analytics adoption spending market have highly competitive landscape owing to presence of numerous players in the global location analytics adoption spending market. Some of the key players operating in the location analytics adoption spending market are SAS Institute, Inc., ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute), Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pitney Bowes, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Galigeo, Alteryx, Inc. Trimble Inc., SAP SE, and Hexagon AB.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

