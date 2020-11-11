Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Authentication Market 2017 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Security threats in every industry have been growing continuously, with hackers constantly finding different ways to hack data, and viruses being created to hack private information from individual users and enterprises. Today, most users prefer to perform transactions online; hence, it becomes necessary for an organization to put together verification solutions which help in secure access. Organizations need a reliable authentication system to confirm the truth of somebody (person) or something (object). The manual password method is too often copied, breached, or shared, thus exposing data to theft. The Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) obligated the use of advanced authentication in organizations in order to maintain the privacy and security of data. This mandate to use the system affects all agencies that access the CJIS network, including law enforcement agencies, the judicial system, and public safety. The advanced authentication system is again revamped or advanced in order to ensure more safety and confidentiality of the data and is known as two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication requires alternative forms of verification (or credentials) in addition to the traditional username and password. The first credentials in the authentication is always something the user has (eye scan or fingerprint), whereas the second credential is something that the user knows (pin number, password, or a challenge question).

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38012

There are various factors driving the growth of the advanced authentication market. One of the key factors is growing security threats and the need of organizations to protect themselves from these threats. Government regulations, and increasing use of advanced authentication in several industry verticals such as BFSI and healthcare is responsible for the rising growth of the advanced authentication market. Also, increased adoption of mobility is contributing to the growth of the market. The pressure on enterprises to enable partners, employees and other investors to handle more sensitive information from any device and from anywhere is also expected to help the advanced authentication market to expand further. This factor makes advanced authentication systems a vital aspect of an enterprise’s organizational strategy. The centralized policy engine in the advanced authentication system crosses all authentication methods. It is flexible, easing redundant work, and brings consistency in authentication, thus driving the growth of the advanced authentication market. Another vital factor contributing to the growth of the market is its geo-fencing facility. Geo-fencing uses global positioning technology (GPS); it allows the user to specify authentication policies on the basis of the user’s definite location, such as campus or building. These policies can be formed to limit access to users in the permitted locations in order to provide a safer environment for operation. However, inferior telecom infrastructure in developing countries and cultural factors are issues that may hamper the progress of the advanced authentication market.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38012

The advanced authentication market is segmented on the basis of authentication methods, end- user industry, and geographic regions. By authentication methods, the market is segmented into smartcards, tokens, mobile smart credentials, user-based public key infrastructure, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segregated into BFSI, government, healthcare, travel and transport, defense and others. Geographically, the advanced authentication market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the advanced authentication market due to significant regulatory compliance and a large industrial base.

Key players in the global advanced authentication market include Fujitsu, RSA Security, Safran, NEC Corporation, Lumidigm, Gemalto, Suprema, ValidSoft, PistolStar, SecurEnvoy and others. In order to gain competitive advantage in the market, these players are vigorously involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies. Partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product launches are some of the vital strategies followed by them.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38012

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com