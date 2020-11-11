Human Reproductive Technologies Market is Set to Grow According to Latest Research

A recent report on the global human reproductive technologies market has been published by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Human Reproductive Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Procedures, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,” projects this market to expand at a CAGR of 2.20% during the period from 2013 to 2019. The market is estimated to stand at a valuation of US$27.1 bn by 2019. According to the World Health Organization, in 2010, about 1.9% of the female population worldwide in the age group of 20-44 years was unable to conceive the first child. The growing prevalence of infertility has been attributed to a number of environmental and socio-economic factors. The various human reproductive technologies have witnessed increasing popularity in the past couple of years for the treatment of infertility among both men and women.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1876

With the rise in female employment, there has been a growing trend of a delay in conception. Factors such as pollution, smoking, stress, and obesity have led to an increase in infertile population. The growing prevalence of unwanted pregnancies, initiatives taken by governments and NGOs to promote contraceptive products, and the implementation of favorable policies such as the Affordable Care Act has propelled the growth of the global human reproductive technologies market.

However, limited insurance coverage and the side effects of contraceptive drugs and devices might hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global human reproductive technologies market has a significant opportunity to grow with the rise in medical tourism, government support for the treatment of infertility, and the presence of a strong pipeline of contraceptive drugs.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Human Reproductive Technologies Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1876

The market for contraceptives stood at a valuation of US$16 bn in 2012. During the forecast period, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%. In 2012, the oral contraceptives segment witnessed the highest demand due to the availability of contraceptives as an over-the-counter drug.

The key regions in the global human reproductive technologies market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2012, North America emerged as the leading region in the market, followed by Europe. North America is predicted to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, the market is projected to register the fastest growth in Asia Pacific due to the increasing awareness about contraceptives, high population density, and rise in disposable income.

Buy Human Reproductive Technologies Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1876<ype=S

Some of the major players in the global human reproductive technologies market are Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Actavis Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Warner Chilcott plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Merck Serono, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The report discusses some of the key attributes of the market players including their business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Through a SWOT analysis, the report identifies the future growth opportunities for the market vendors.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Digestive Enzymes Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/digestive-enzymes-market-growth-is-expected-to-occur-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-13-1-percent-from-2017-to-2025/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/