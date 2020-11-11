The Sustained Release Injectable Market to croon growth from 2019 to 2029

Sustained release injectable are the form of injectable used for drug delivery. There are various route of administration through which the drugs are delivered and administered. The drug can be delivered by various different sources such as intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, intra-arterial, intracardiac and intradermal.

Microsphere are the small spherical particles, which have a very small diameter. There are several factors involved in the preparation of microspheres such as emulsion methods, spray drying method, phase separation method etc. Liposome is another common type of sustained release injectable, which has lipids as a carrier. Other dosage forms of sustained release injectable include microcapsules, micelles, gel systems etc.

Increasing population, especially geriatric population, is one of the major factor, increasing the growth of sustained release injectable market. There are many advantages of sustained release injectable such as reduced administrative frequency, decreased adverse side effects, low toxicity etc., which can increase the growth of sustained release injectable market. Increasing healthcare awareness, is another important factor driving the growth of sustained release injectable market. Increasing prevalence of major chronic diseases due to increasing adoption of poor lifestyle habits, is another important factor, increasing the growth of sustained release injectable market.

There can be a few factors, which can restrain the growth of the sustained release injectable market. Lack of skilled professionals, is one of the main factor which is expected to hinder the growth of the sustained release injectable market. Other factors such as lack of awareness in some of the developing regions, the difficulties in manufacturing and packaging, are expected to hinder the growth of sustained release injectable market.

The global Sustained Release Injectable market is segmented on the basis of dosage form, Route of Administration, End User and geography:

Segmentation by dosage type Microsphere Microcapsule Liposome Polymeric Micelles In situ forming formulations In situ forming Gel System In situ forming Microparticle Systems

Segmentation by Route of Administration Intravenous Intramuscular Subcutaneous Interarterial Intracardiac Intradermal

Segmentation by End user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories



Based on the product type, the Sustained Release Injectable market has been segmented into microsphere, microcapsule, liposome, polymeric micelles etc. Microspheres are the spherical particles, with a small diameter. Liposomes are the common form of sustained release injectable, as they are combined with lipids as carriers. Based on the route of administration, the sustained release injectable market has been segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, interarterial, intracardiac and intradermal. Intramuscular and subcutaneous routes are expected to hold a large revenue share in the sustained release injectable market. On the basis of end user, the sustained injectable market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and specialty clinics.

Geographically, global Sustained Release Injectable market is segmented into several key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Sustained Release Injectable market because of the availability of all the medical facilities and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global Sustained Release Injectable market because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing population. Asia Pacific is also expected to show a fast growth rate in the sustained release injectable market because of the increasing healthcare awareness and increasing number of hospitals and specialty clinics.

Key companies involves in sustained release injectable market include GP Pharm, Innocore Pharmaceuticals, Oakwood labs, Piramal Pharma Solutions etc.