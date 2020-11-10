Digital Isolator Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis And Industry Growth Forecast 2027

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global digital isolator market is influenced by the activities by some of the prominent players. These players are consistently focusing on their strategies of new product launches in order to promote their brand and gain global recognition. The players are also adopting trends such as strategic mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to expand their production and capture maximum opportunities that are to be offered by global digital isolator market. Some of the key players are acquiring various small and medium scale businesses in order to expand their business and gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

Transparency Market Research profiles some of the prominent players of the global digital isolator market in its report. According to the report, some of the major players that are influencing the global digital isolator market are National Instruments, Broadcom Limited, Silicon Labs, ROHM Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, and Texas Instruments.

According to the experts at Transparency Market Research, the global digital isolator market is projected to exhibit a growth of CAGR 6.25% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The market is also expected to grow from US$ 1,183.8 mn in 2017 to US$ 1,598.0 mn by the end of 2022.

According to the report, the global digital isolator market is categorized into various segments based on isolation, data rate, channels, and verticals. Out of the mentioned parameters, the giant magneto-resistive coupling shall be the dominating segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to stability provided by the technology without any RF carrier or high-frequency clocks.

Geographically, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the digital isolator market in the forecast period. This is because of the growing demand for sustainable power supply in various infrastructures in many countries of the region.

Rising Usage as Gate Driver to Boost the Digital Isolator Market

There are many factors that are influencing the growth of the global digital isolator market. The application of digital isolator is considered as one the most prominent reasons that is driving the growth of the market. The versatility offered by digital isolators to be used as DC/DC converters, ADCs, and USB and other communication ports is another growth-promoting factor for the global digital isolator market.

A digital isolator is better than optocoupler in terms of size, speed, power consumption, ease of use, and reliability. Also, it offers benefits such as cost efficiency, size optimization, and easy integration in the business are some other factors that are driving the growth of global digital isolator market.

Better Bandwidth of Digital Isolator to Surpass the Challenge of High Implementation Cost

Though the cost of implementation and development of power supply that can support the smooth integration of digital isolators is quite high. Also, the understanding of isolator for personnel who is unaware of the functioning is quite complex. Owing to these issues, the market of digital isolators may suffer some holdbacks in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the ongoing demand for reduction of electronic devices in workplaces in order to comply with various industry standards will help the market players to capture maximum opportunities offered by the market. Also, with the race to provide customer satisfaction by various players shall keep the growth of global digital isolator market moving forward in the forecast period.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Digital Isolator Market (Isolation – Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling, and Giant Magnetoresistive; Data Rate – Less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and More than 75 Mbps; Channel – 2 Channel, 4 Channel, 6 Channel, and 8 Channel; Vertical – Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, and Energy and Power) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

The global digital isolator market is segmented based into:

Isolation Capacitive Coupling Magnetic Coupling Giant Magnetoresistive

Data Rate Less than 25 Mbps 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps More than 75 Mbps

Channel 2 Channel 4 Channel 6 Channel 8 Channel

Vertical Industrial Healthcare Automotive Telecommunication Aerospace and Defense Energy and Power

Region Asia Pacific excluding Japan North America Europe



