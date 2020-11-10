Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market is expected to reach a value of ~ US$ 3.3 Bn by 2027

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: Overview

According to a new research report pertaining to the photonic integrated circuits (PIC) market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global photonic integrated circuits market is expected to reach a value of ~ US$ 3.3 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 23% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global PIC market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of PICs for Communication Systems Driving the Market

In terms of application, the global photonic integrated circuits market has been segmented into optical communication, sensing, optical signal processing, and biophotonics.

The optical communication segment in the PIC market is anticipated to dominate the market, due to a rise in the demand for optical communication systems that transmit large volume of data at high speed over a long distances.

Furthermore, the adoption of optical communication systems offers additional advantages over electric communication, such as high bandwidth capability, low latency, and superior flexibility.

Moreover, sensing applications are also anticipated to play a major role in driving the photonic integrated circuits market in the near future, as photonics offer electromagnetic immunity, metal-free operation, and low-cost integration with electronic devices, as well as high sensitivity in the field of optical sensing.

The optical communication segment in the PIC market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The sensing segment in the photonic integrated circuits market is also anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Silicon Technology in Photonic Integrated Circuits