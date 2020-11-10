Energy Gum Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2025 | Energy Bombs, GumRunners, Lotte Group, GelStat Corporation

The global energy gum market was valued at $75.15 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $125.24 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Energy gum a caffeine-rich gum that provides instant energy to alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation and fatigue as well as improve alertness and mental performance. It works by improving reaction time, alertness, concentration, and cognitive performance, particularly under conditions where sustained vigilance is necessary and the effects of sleep deprivation could be detrimental.

Leading Players in the Energy Gum Market:

Blast Power Gum

BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd.

Mondelez International

Energy Bombs

GumRunners, LLC

Lotte Group

GelStat Corporation

NeuroGum, LLC

Mars

The Energy Gum market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years.

Competitive landscape

The Energy Gum Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Energy Gum Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

