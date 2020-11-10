The Inspection Machines market to witness non-linear transition from 2017 to 2025

Quality control and quality assurance are most important processes in the safety, health, and reliability of medical devices and pharmaceutical products. The inspection machines provide designers and engineers with processing equipment, tools to assist in tasks such as sorting of syringes, blister packs, catheters, pills, and high-speed inspection. Inspection machines include systems such as metal detectors, oxygen and pressure/moisture inspection systems, and leak detection systems. The healthcare industry is witnessing exponential growth due to increasing burden of various diseases that need diagnosis and treatment. Changing lifestyle and increased health care expenditure boost demand for healthcare and related products and services. Healthcare rules and regulation impose various norms for pharmaceutical and medical device products manufacturing and packaging process to address environmental and consumer safety concerns. Stringent regulations and policies increase the burden of various pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing companies inducing them to reach out for manufacturing, packaging, labeling products and provide services. Inspection machines offers better solution for this challenges faced by pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Increasing stringent rules and regulations that includes compulsory compliance with good manufacturing practices and rising adoption of automated inspection systems among the pharmaceutical companies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global inspection machines market. For instance, healthcare regulatory bodies such as the Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council (HCPC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Quality Forum (NQF) have been working with packaging service providers, consumer entities, pharmacies, international government organizations, and others to improve pharmaceutical packaging, thereby preventing contamination of drugs and making them patient compliant. In addition, factors such as increasing product recalls in pharmaceutical and medical device companies and growth in number of inspection spot check through the production line is anticipated to fuel growth of the global inspection machines market through 2024. However, the complex nature of integrating inspection machine that requires skilled person for maintenance and rising demand for refurbished system products are expected to hamper the growth of the inspection machine market during 2016-2024.

The inspection machine market has been segmented by product, by machine type, by end user, by packaging type and by geography. In terms of products, the inspection machine has been categorized into leak detection systems, metal detectors, X-ray inspection systems, checkweighers, vision inspection systems and carbon dioxide, oxygen, pressure/moisture inspection systems. In terms of machine type, the market has been segmented into fully-automated, manual inspection and semi-automated machines. While based on package type, the global market has been segmented into bottles, blisters, ampoules and vials, syringes and others (stick packs, pouches etc.). On the basis of end users, the global inspection machines market is mainly segmented into medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the global market for inspection machines owing to the large presence of many pharmaceutical manufacturers in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Presence of healthcare organizations with strict rules and regulations and extensive research and development activities in the region would further propel the market growth. North America is the second largest market in terms of revenue owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the region. Rise in the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries would in turn boost the demand for pharmaceutical packaging and labeling services, leading to market growth. Europe is expected to be the third largest market for inspection machines due to large demand for pharmaceutical packaging in the U.K. and Germany. Moreover, the upgraded government standards address healthcare related product issues such as infection control, barrier protection, drug-dispensing errors, patient drug compliance, and drug diversion and counterfeiting which are expected to propel demand for inspection machine. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to have considerable potential for driving the inspection machine market growth due to evolving pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

The major players operating in this market include Brevetti C.E.A. SPA, Cognex Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sartorius AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Korber AG, among other significant players worldwide.