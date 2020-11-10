Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Sizr to Reach US$ 120 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market is expected to reach US$ 120 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Sustainable Plastic Packaging.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Sustainable Plastic Packaging market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Sustainable Plastic Packaging market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Sustainable Plastic Packaging market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Sonoco Products Company, Amcor PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Uflex Ltd., Others.

Market Segmentation

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By Type

Flexible

Rigid

Industrial

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By Process

Reusable

Recyclable

Biodegradable

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By End Use

Healthcare

Personal care

Food & beverage

Other

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Sustainable Plastic Packaging

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Flexible

1.2.2.4. Rigid

1.2.2.5. Industrial

1.2.3. Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By Process

1.2.3.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Process (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share By Process in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Reusable

1.2.3.2.2. Recyclable

1.2.3.2.3. Biodegradable

1.2.4. Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Healthcare

1.2.4.2.2. Personal care

1.2.4.2.3. Food & beverage

1.2.4.2.4. Other

1.2.5. Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue By Type

4.2. Flexible

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Rigid

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Industrial

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY PROCESS

5.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue By Process

5.2. Reusable

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Recyclable

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Biodegradable

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY END USE

6.1. Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Revenue By End Use

6.2. Healthcare

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Personal care

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Food & beverage

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Other

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Sonoco Products Company

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Amcor PLC

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Sealed Air Corporation

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Huhtamaki OYJ

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Mondi Group

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Uflex Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Others

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

