Agricultural Microbials Market Size to Hit US$ 12,500 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Agricultural Microbials market is expected to reach US$ 12,500 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Agricultural Microbials Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Agricultural Microbials Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Agricultural Microbials.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Agricultural Microbials market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Agricultural Microbials market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural Microbials market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Agricultural Microbials market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Novozymes, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations, DuPont, Koppert B.V., Certis USA LLC, BASF SE, Taxon and others.
Market Segmentation
Agricultural Microbials Market By Type
Bacteria
Fungi
Virus
Other Types
Agricultural Microbials Market By Function
Soil Amendment
Crop Protection
Agricultural Microbials Market By Formulation
Dry Formulation
Liquid Formulation
Agricultural Microbials Market By Mode of Application
Soil Treatment
Foliar Spray
Seed Treatment
Agricultural Microbials Market By Application
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Others
Agricultural Microbials Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Agricultural Microbials
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Agricultural Microbials Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Bacteria
1.2.2.4. Fungi
1.2.2.5. Virus
1.2.2.6. Other Types
1.2.3. Agricultural Microbials Market By Function
1.2.3.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Function (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share By Function in 2019
1.2.3.3. Soil Amendment
1.2.3.4. Crop Protection
1.2.4. Agricultural Microbials Market By Formulation
1.2.4.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Formulation (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share By Formulation in 2019
1.2.4.3. Dry Formulation
1.2.4.4. Liquid Formulation
1.2.5. Agricultural Microbials Market By Mode of Application
1.2.5.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Mode of Application (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share By Mode of Application in 2019
1.2.5.3. Soil Treatment
1.2.5.4. Foliar Spray
1.2.5.5. Seed Treatment
1.2.6. Agricultural Microbials Market By Application
1.2.6.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. Cereals and Grains
1.2.6.3. Oilseeds and Pulses
1.2.6.4. Fruits and Vegetables
1.2.6.5. Turf and Ornamentals
1.2.6.6. Others
1.2.7. Agricultural Microbials Market By Geography
1.2.7.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.7.2. North America Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.7.3. Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.7.5. Latin America Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Agricultural Microbials Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Agricultural Microbials Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Agricultural Microbials Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Agricultural Microbials Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Revenue By Type
4.2. Bacteria
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Fungi
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Virus
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Other Types
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY FUNCTION
5.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Revenue By Function
5.2. Soil Amendment
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Crop Protection
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY FORMULATION
6.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Revenue By Formulation
6.2. Dry Formulation
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Liquid Formulation
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY MODE OF APPLICATION
7.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Revenue By Mode of Application
7.2. Soil Treatment
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Foliar Spray
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Seed Treatment
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY APPLICATION
8.1. Global Agricultural Microbials Revenue By Application
8.2. Cereals and Grains
8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3. Oilseeds and Pulses
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Fruits and Vegetables
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. Turf and Ornamentals
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Others
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. North America Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. North America Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. U.S.
9.3.1. U.S. Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Canada
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. EUROPE AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. UK
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Germany
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. France
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Spain
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. Rest of Europe
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. China
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Japan
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. India
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6. Australia
11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7. South Korea
11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICA AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Latin America Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Latin America Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. Brazil
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. Mexico
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Latin America
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AGRICULTURAL MICROBIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY
13.1. Middle East & Africa Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.2. Middle East & Africa Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
13.3. GCC
13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4. South Africa
13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Formulation, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE
14.1. Novozymes
14.1.1. Company Snapshot
14.1.2. Overview
14.1.3. Financial Overview
14.1.4. Product Portfolio
14.1.5. Key Developments
14.1.6. Strategies
14.2. Dow Chemical Company
14.2.1. Company Snapshot
14.2.2. Overview
14.2.3. Financial Overview
14.2.4. Product Portfolio
14.2.5. Key Developments
14.2.6. Strategies
14.3. Bayer CropScience
14.3.1. Company Snapshot
14.3.2. Overview
14.3.3. Financial Overview
14.3.4. Product Portfolio
14.3.5. Key Developments
14.3.6. Strategies
14.4. Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
14.4.1. Company Snapshot
14.4.2. Overview
14.4.3. Financial Overview
14.4.4. Product Portfolio
14.4.5. Key Developments
14.4.6. Strategies
14.5. Marrone Bio Innovations
14.5.1. Company Snapshot
14.5.2. Overview
14.5.3. Financial Overview
14.5.4. Product Portfolio
14.5.5. Key Developments
14.5.6. Strategies
14.6. DuPont
14.6.1. Company Snapshot
14.6.2. Overview
14.6.3. Financial Overview
14.6.4. Product Portfolio
14.6.5. Key Developments
14.6.6. Strategies
14.7. Koppert B.V.
14.7.1. Company Snapshot
14.7.2. Overview
14.7.3. Financial Overview
14.7.4. Product Portfolio
14.7.5. Key Developments
14.7.6. Strategies
14.8. Certis USA LLC
14.8.1. Company Snapshot
14.8.2. Overview
14.8.3. Financial Overview
14.8.4. Product Portfolio
14.8.5. Key Developments
14.8.6. Strategies
14.9. BASF SE
14.9.1. Company Snapshot
14.9.2. Overview
14.9.3. Financial Overview
14.9.4. Product Portfolio
14.9.5. Key Developments
14.9.6. Strategies
14.10. Taxon
14.10.1. Company Snapshot
14.10.2. Overview
14.10.3. Financial Overview
14.10.4. Product Portfolio
14.10.5. Key Developments
14.10.6. Strategies
14.11. Others
14.11.1. Company Snapshot
14.11.2. Overview
14.11.3. Financial Overview
14.11.4. Product Portfolio
14.11.5. Key Developments
14.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH
15.1. Research Methodology
15.1.1. Initial Data Search
15.1.2. Secondary Research
15.1.3. Primary Research
15.2. Assumptions and Scope
