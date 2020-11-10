Agricultural Microbials Market Size to Hit US$ 12,500 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Agricultural Microbials market is expected to reach US$ 12,500 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Agricultural Microbials Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Agricultural Microbials Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Agricultural Microbials.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Agricultural Microbials market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Agricultural Microbials market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural Microbials market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Agricultural Microbials market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Novozymes, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations, DuPont, Koppert B.V., Certis USA LLC, BASF SE, Taxon and others.

Market Segmentation

Agricultural Microbials Market By Type

Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Other Types

Agricultural Microbials Market By Function

Soil Amendment

Crop Protection

Agricultural Microbials Market By Formulation

Dry Formulation

Liquid Formulation

Agricultural Microbials Market By Mode of Application

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Agricultural Microbials Market By Application

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Agricultural Microbials Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

