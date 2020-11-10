Core Materials Market will Reach US$ 3 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Core Materials market is expected to reach US$ 3 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Core Materials Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Core Materials Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Core Materials.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Core Materials market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Core Materials market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Core Materials market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Core Materials market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Armacell International S.A., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, Gurit Holding AG, The Gill Corporation, Euro-Composites S.A., Others.

Market Segmentation

Core Materials Market By Type

Honeycomb

Foam

Balsa

Core Materials Market By End User

Construction

Marine

Automotive & Transportation

Wind Energy

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Core Materials Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Core Materials

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Core Materials Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Core Materials Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Honeycomb

1.2.2.2.2. Foam

1.2.2.2.3. Balsa

1.2.3. Core Materials Market By End User

1.2.3.1. Construction

1.2.3.2. Marine

1.2.3.3. Automotive & Transportation

1.2.3.4. Wind Energy

1.2.3.5. Industrial

1.2.3.6. Aerospace & Defense

1.2.3.7. Others

1.2.4. Core Materials Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Core Materials MARKET By Type

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type

4.2. Honeycomb

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Foam

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Balsa

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Core Materials MARKET By End User

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End User

5.2. Construction

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Marine

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Automotive & Transportation

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Wind Energy

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Industrial

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Aerospace & Defense

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Core Materials MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Core Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Core Materials Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Core Materials MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Core Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Core Materials MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Core Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Core Materials MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Core Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Core Materials MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Core Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Core Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Armacell International S.A.

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Gurit Holding AG

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Howa-Tramico

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. The Gill Corporation

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Euro-Composites S.A.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Others

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

