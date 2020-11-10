Managed Network Services Market Size to Display US$ 75 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Managed Network Services market is expected to reach US$ 75 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Managed Network Services Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Managed Network Services Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Managed Network Services.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Managed Network Services market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Managed Network Services market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Managed Network Services market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Managed Network Services market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

IBM Corporation, Cisco, Accenture, LG Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Wipro Limited, Others.

Market Segmentation

Managed Network Services Market By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Managed Network Services Market By End Use

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Managed Network Services Market By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Managed Network Services Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Managed Network Services

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Managed Network Services Market By Deployment

1.2.2.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Deployment(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share By Deployment in 2019

1.2.2.3. Cloud

1.2.2.4. On-Premise

1.2.3. Managed Network Services Market By End Use

1.2.3.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Government and Public Sector

1.2.3.2.2. IT & Telecommunication

1.2.3.2.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.2.3.2.4. BFSI

1.2.3.2.5. Manufacturing

1.2.3.2.6. Transportation & Logistics

1.2.3.2.7. Retail & Consumer Goods

1.2.3.2.8. Others

1.2.4. Managed Network Services Market By Organization Size

1.2.4.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Organization Size(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share By Organization Size in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Large Enterprises

1.2.4.2.2. Small & Medium Enterprises

1.2.5. Managed Network Services Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Managed Network Services ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Managed Network Services MARKET By Deployment

4.1. Global Managed Network Services Revenue By Deployment

4.2. Cloud

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. On-Premise

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Managed Network Services MARKET By End Use

5.1. Global Managed Network Services Revenue By End Use

5.2. Government and Public Sector

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. IT & Telecommunication

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. BFSI

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Manufacturing

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Transportation & Logistics

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8. Retail & Consumer Goods

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Managed Network Services MARKET By Organization Size

6.1. Global Managed Network Services Revenue By Organization Size

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. IBM Corporation

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Cisco

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Accenture

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. LG Networks, Inc.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. AT&T Intellectual Property

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. HCL Technologies Limited

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Wipro Limited

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

