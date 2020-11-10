Managed Network Services Market Size to Display US$ 75 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Managed Network Services market is expected to reach US$ 75 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Managed Network Services Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Managed Network Services Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Managed Network Services.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Managed Network Services market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Managed Network Services market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Managed Network Services market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Managed Network Services market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
IBM Corporation, Cisco, Accenture, LG Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Wipro Limited, Others.
Market Segmentation
Managed Network Services Market By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premise
Managed Network Services Market By End Use
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare and Life Sciences
BFSI
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Managed Network Services Market By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Managed Network Services Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Managed Network Services
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Managed Network Services Market By Deployment
1.2.2.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Deployment(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share By Deployment in 2019
1.2.2.3. Cloud
1.2.2.4. On-Premise
1.2.3. Managed Network Services Market By End Use
1.2.3.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Government and Public Sector
1.2.3.2.2. IT & Telecommunication
1.2.3.2.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.2.3.2.4. BFSI
1.2.3.2.5. Manufacturing
1.2.3.2.6. Transportation & Logistics
1.2.3.2.7. Retail & Consumer Goods
1.2.3.2.8. Others
1.2.4. Managed Network Services Market By Organization Size
1.2.4.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Organization Size(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share By Organization Size in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Large Enterprises
1.2.4.2.2. Small & Medium Enterprises
1.2.5. Managed Network Services Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Managed Network Services ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Managed Network Services Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Managed Network Services MARKET By Deployment
4.1. Global Managed Network Services Revenue By Deployment
4.2. Cloud
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. On-Premise
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Managed Network Services MARKET By End Use
5.1. Global Managed Network Services Revenue By End Use
5.2. Government and Public Sector
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. IT & Telecommunication
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. BFSI
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. Manufacturing
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.7. Transportation & Logistics
5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.8. Retail & Consumer Goods
5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.9. Others
5.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Managed Network Services MARKET By Organization Size
6.1. Global Managed Network Services Revenue By Organization Size
6.2. Large Enterprises
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Managed Network Services MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Managed Network Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Managed Network Services Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Organization Size, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. IBM Corporation
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Cisco
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Accenture
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. LG Networks, Inc.
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. AT&T Intellectual Property
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. HCL Technologies Limited
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Wipro Limited
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
