Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market to Garner US$ 230 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is expected to reach US$ 230 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Industrial Control and Factory Automation.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Industrial Control and Factory Automation market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Industrial Control and Factory Automation market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., GE Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and others.
Market Segmentation
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market By Control Systems
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Safety Instrumented System (SIS)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market By Components
Sensors
Controllers
Switches & Relays
Industrial Robots
Drives
Others
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market By End User
Automotive Manufacturing
Food & Beverage
Oil & Gas Processing
Mining
Others
Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market By Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
