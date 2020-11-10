Medical Equipment Financing Market to Grow US$ 219.4 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Medical Equipment Financing market is expected to reach US$ 219.4 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Medical Equipment Financing Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Medical Equipment Financing.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Medical Equipment Financing market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Medical Equipment Financing market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Medical Equipment Financing market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Medical Equipment Financing market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

National Funding, CMS Funding, Toronto-Dominion Bank, TIAA Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Amur equipment Finance, Société Générale S.A., Macquarie Group Limited, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SMC Finance, Kabbage Inc., First American Healthcare Finance, Truist Bank

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Diagnostic Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Medical Furniture

Market By Installation Type

New Medical Equipment

Rental Equipment

Refurbished Equipment

Market By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Medical Equipment Financing

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Medical Equipment Financing Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.3. Diagnostic Equipment

1.2.2.4. Therapeutic Equipment

1.2.2.5. Patient Monitoring Equipment

1.2.2.6. Laboratory Equipment

1.2.2.7. Medical Furniture

1.2.3. Medical Equipment Financing Market By Installation Type

1.2.3.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Installation Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share By Installation Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. New Medical Equipment

1.2.3.2.2. Rental Equipment

1.2.3.2.3. Refurbished Equipment

1.2.4. Medical Equipment Financing Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Hospitals

1.2.4.2.2. Clinics

1.2.4.2.3. Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

1.2.4.2.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

1.2.5. Medical Equipment Financing Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Medical Equipment Financing ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Medical Equipment Financing Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Medical Equipment Financing Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Medical Equipment Financing Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Medical Equipment Financing Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Medical Equipment Financing MARKET By Product

4.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Revenue By Product

4.2. Diagnostic Equipment

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Therapeutic Equipment

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Patient Monitoring Equipment

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Laboratory Equipment

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Medical Furniture

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Medical Equipment Financing MARKET By Installation Type

5.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Revenue By Installation Type

5.2. New Medical Equipment

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Rental Equipment

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Refurbished Equipment

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Medical Equipment Financing MARKET By End Use

6.1. Global Medical Equipment Financing Revenue By End Use

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Medical Equipment Financing MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Medical Equipment Financing MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Medical Equipment Financing MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Medical Equipment Financing MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Financing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. National Funding

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. CMS Funding

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Toronto-Dominion Bank

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. TIAA Bank

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. HDFC Bank

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Bajaj Finserv

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Amur equipment Finance

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Société Générale S.A.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Macquarie Group Limited

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

